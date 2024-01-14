Close Menu
    Rams vs. Lions Playoff Player Prop NFL Wild Card Predictions

    Anthony Rome
    Rams vs. Lions Playoff Player Prop
    Matthew Stafford will make his return to Ford Field on Sunday night when the Lions host the Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET for Wild Card Weekend. What are some of the more profitable opportunities when it comes to player props for tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    149 Los Angeles Rams (+3) at 150 Detroit Lions (-3); o/u 52.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

    Ford Field, Detroit, MI

    TV: NBC

    Rams vs. Lions: Public Bettors Siding with Detroit

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Rams vs. Lions Player Prop: Stafford’s Passing Yards

    Stafford threw for over 276 yards in four out of his final five games to close out the regular season. The lone exception was when he threw for 258 yards in a win over Washington in mid-December. Otherwise, he lit opponents up through the air and should do so again tonight. Kyren Williams has been a key piece in Los Angeles’ offense but Detroit has been stout against the run. Assuming Williams is bottled up, Stafford will need to put the ball in the air plenty tonight at his old stomping grounds.

    Matthew Stafford over 275.5 Passing Yards

    Rams vs. Lions Player Prop Prediction: Williams Receiving Yards

    The Rams are susceptible to allowing big plays through the air and Jameson Williams is the Lions’ deep threat. The Lions will be aggressive tonight and I expect Jared Goff to take his shots down field. When he does, he’ll look towards the speedster Williams, who could cash his over on one play.

    Jameson Williams over 34.5 Receiving Yards

    Rams vs. Lions Player Prop Prediction: Montgomery Anytime Touchdown

    Kyren Williams (-160) and Jahmyr Gibbs (-150) odds are inflated, but David Montgomery’s anytime touchdown prop offers value. He has scored a touchdown in three straight games and has 13 scores on the season. Gibbs is more explosive and he’s heavily involved in the team’s passing game, but Montgomery continues to receive goal line looks. If the Lions get close tonight, expect the ball to be in Montgomery’s hands.

    David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-130)

