Rams vs. Lions NFL Wild Card Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Rams vs. Lions matchup will feature starting quarterbacks that were traded for each other, as Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit to face former L.A. signal-caller Jared Goff. With the Lions laying only a field goal in the contest, what’s the smart bet for this NFL Wild Card matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

149 Los Angeles Rams (+3) at 150 Detroit Lions (-3); o/u 52.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: NBC

Rams vs. Lions: Public Bettors Siding with Detroit

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Higbee Questionable for Rams

Coach Sean McVay said Tyler Higbee (shoulder) will be questionable for Sunday’s wild-card game at Detroit, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports. Higbee sat out Week 18 in San Francisco due to a dislocated left shoulder. He suffered the injury one week prior, but since returning to drills Wednesday, he managed a pair of limited sessions before McVay’s comments Friday. McVay added that Higbee should be OK to play this weekend. That won’t be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday’s 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Lions should have LaPorta Available

Sam LaPorta (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s wild-card game versus the Rams, is “trending in the right direction” and expected to be available to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

LaPorta hyperextended and suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in last Sunday’s 30-20 win over the Vikings. That said, he’s made rapid progress in his recovery from the injuries over the past week. Rapoport noted that LaPorta was “very limited in practice” this week. Despite being listed as a full participant in Friday’s session, the rookie tight end appears set to take the field Sunday while sporting a protective brace on his knee. LaPorta should be officially cleared to play when Detroit releases its inactive list. That occurs 90 minutes prior to the game’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Rams vs. Lions Betting Trends: Over has been Profitable

The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Rams’ last 7 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Detroit’s last 11 games

Rams vs. Lions Prediction:

Take Detroit. The Lions didn’t come all this way just to get knocked out in the first round. The Rams are a formidable opponent and you know Stafford can handle walking back into Ford Field. Still, that place is going to be insane tonight. Detroit fans have been waiting for this moment their entire lives. Thanks to head coach Dan Campbell, the team also understands the magnitude of the moment. The Lions have been chomping at the bit to get back here after narrowly missing the playoffs a year ago.

Oh, and Detroit is good, too. Goff has had his moments in the second half of the season, but he remains a threat at home. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big-time player and the Lions have a pair of backs that they can lean on in various situations. Don’t be surprised if youngster Jameson Williams also makes a big play. The Rams’ secondary is susceptible to allowing yards in chunks.

Both offenses should produce. That said, I trust Detroit’s defense more than L.A.’s, although Aaron Donald is always a headache for opposing teams. The key tonight is that the Lions can stop the run. If Kyren Williams is bottled up for the Rams, they could become too one-dimensional.

Rams vs. Lions NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -3