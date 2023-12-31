Rams vs. Giants NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

Sunday’s Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium will feature the Rams vs. Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET. Is 6 too big of a line to lay with Matthew Stafford and the Rams? Or will they roll past the struggling Giants?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

117 Los Angeles Rams (-6) at 118 New York Giants (+6); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Rams vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Rams coach Sean McVay said Puka Nacua (hip) is expected to play in Week 17 against the Giants. McVay said Nacua felt some tightness in his hip on Friday and won’t practice. He mentioned that Nacua could be listed as questionable before saying he shouldn’t be affected by the issue come Sunday. Barring a setback, Nacua will suit up as a low-end WR1 once more, this time for the final week of the fantasy football season.

New York Giants DFS Spin

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor will start in Week 17 against the Rams. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise after Taylor replaced Tommy DeVito in Week 16 and completed 7-of-16 passes for 133 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Giants’ 33-25 loss to the Eagles.

However, Brian Daboll made the decision official on Wednesday morning. While Taylor may not be as exciting a choice as the underdog DeVito, he’s a smart, veteran quarterback who doesn’t take unnecessary chances and can still add value with his legs. Taylor has favored Darius Slayton when he’s played this year and often works underneath to his tight ends, so this could lead to a slight bump in value for Darren Waller as well.

Rams vs. Giants Betting Trends

LA Rams is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

LA Rams is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Giants’s last 6 games at home

NY Giants is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games when playing LA Rams

Rams vs. Giants Prediction:

Take New York. If Tommy One-Game Wonder were starting again for the Giants, I would back the Rams. But with Taylor under center, New York has more of a chance.

Taylor came off the bench last week versus the Eagles and went 7-for-16 for 133 yards passing, with one touchdown. The Giants are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Rams and have covered in four out of their last five games overall. When listed as an underdog, Brian Daboll’s squad is 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games getting plus points.

Rams vs. Giants NFL Prediction: NEW YORK GIANTS +6