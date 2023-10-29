Rams vs. Cowboys NFL Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Conference rivals will meet in Dallas on Sunday when the Cowboys host the Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET. With Dallas listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 45.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Rams vs. Cowboys matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

259 Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) at 260 Dallas Cowboys (-6.5); o/u 45.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Rams vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Rams elevated RB Darrell Henderson from the practice squad for Week 8 against the Cowboys. Henderson was signed off his couch ahead of Week 7 and ended up leading the backfield in snaps and opportunities in the absence of Kyren Williams, the latter of whom remains on injured reserve for the next three games. It is unlikely Henderson sees another 20 running back opportunities against the stout Cowboys defense, but fantasy managers in a pinch could do worse than plugging Henderson into lineups this week.

Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

Cowboys listed LT Tyron Smith (neck) as questionable for Week 8 against the Rams. Smith was added to the injury report on Thursday with “stinger,” but would have been a limited participant on Friday according to the team. If he’s not able to go in Week 8 against the Rams, fifth-round vet Chuma Edoga is listed behind him on the depth chart and would presumably draw the start.

Rams vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Rams’ last 5 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of LA Rams’ last 12 games on the road

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Dallas’s last 7 games at home

Rams vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Take Dallas. The Cowboys are 7-3 coming off a bye over the last 10 years, while head coach Mike McCarthy is 11-5 off a bye in his coaching career. For the sixth time this season, the Cowboys are also facing a team under .500 and are 4-1 in such games this season. Their margin of victory in those games is 17.2, which ranks only behind the Dolphins at 19.0.

Matthew Stafford is one of only three quarterbacks this season averaging over 300 passing yards on the road this season (Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are the others). That said, the Cowboys are allowing the lowest QBR (25) and completion percentage (49%) to opposing signal-callers this season. The Rams offensive line could have major issues keeping Micah Parsons off Stafford as well.

Rams vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS -6.5