Rams vs. Cardinals NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

NFC West rivals will square off in Arizona on Sunday when the Cardinals host the Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET. Will Arizona pull off the small upset against its division rivals or is there a better bet in today’s Rams vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

263 Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at 264 Arizona Cardinals (+2.5); o/u 45.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: FOX

Rams vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Rams HC Sean McVay said Cooper Kupp (ankle) will play in Week 12 against the Cardinals Kupp felt like a near lock to miss Week 12 after opening the week with a DNP, but his return to practice on Thursday has apparently put him on track to play.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact he won’t carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game. Dealing with a low-ankle sprain, Kupp is looking at a wide range of outcomes for Week 12. While he’d be a WR1 if fully healthy, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t at least a little concerned about starting him this week. The risk of re-injury is possible, along with the chance the team opts to use him as more of a decoy than in his normal WR1 role.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Marquise Brown (heel) is expected to play in Week 12 against the Rams. Brown was sidelined for the Cardinals’ final two practices of the week, though it looks like those were precautionary absences. Still, it’s fair to wonder how effective he will be while playing through the heel issue. Fantasy managers should treat the speedy receiver as a high-risk WR3 for Week 12.

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

LA Rams is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Arizona

LA Rams is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Arizona’s last 5 games at home

Arizona is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take Arizona. The Rams have fared well in previous meetings between these division rivals but Kyler Murray has looked spry in his first two games back from the knee injury that robbed him of the first two months of this season. On the other side, Matthew Stafford looked old to me a week ago in that win over the Seahawks. He doesn’t look to be 100% and is seemingly one hit away from leaving another game. If that happens, the Rams have been, and will be, cooked.

Rams vs. Cardinals NFL Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS +2.5