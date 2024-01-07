Rams vs. 49ers NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

The spread for Sunday’s Rams vs. 49ers matchup opened at a field goal but has climbed to 4 in favor of San Francisco. With the total also listed at 40.5, what’s the best bet for this NFC West matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Los Angeles Rams (+4) at 454 San Francisco 49ers (-4); o/u 40.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Rams vs. 49ers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Kyren Williams will not play in Week 18 against the 49ers. Aaron Donald is also getting the week off. The Rams are locked into either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed for the playoffs, so there is almost nothing for them to play for this week. Ronnie Rivers, Royce Freeman, and Zach Evans will all have a shot at seeing more work in Week 18. Rivers was the only backup to see snaps last week, making him the next man up

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sam Darnold will start in Week 18 against the Rams. Brock Purdy is getting a rest week with the top seed in the NFC already secured. Shanahan didn’t mention any other player getting the week off, so Darnold could get some reps with the 49ers’ elite cast of weapons, though it’s unlikely any of them play a full four quarters. With several elite fantasy options getting the week off, Darnold could push for QB1 numbers in Week 18.

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Trends

LA Rams vs San Francisco

The Rams are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

LA Rams is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The 49ers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games when playing LA Rams

San Francisco is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing LA Rams

Rams vs. z9ers Prediction:

Take San Francisco. Neither team will play their starters, as the Rams have locked up a wild card berth and the Niners already have the No. 1 seed in the NFC clinched. With this game essentially a battle of the backups, I’ll gladly take San Francisco’s twos and threes while only having to lay four points.

The Rams’ success this season is remarkable given how thin their roster is top to bottom. This is not a very deep team, especially on defense. Their coaching has been phenomenal this season on both sides of the ball, but they’ll be hard-pressed to find success with their backups today.

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold gets another crack to start after seeing spot duty for Brock Purdy throughout the season. Darnold failed in New York and Carolina, but he now has real coaching thanks to Kyle Shanahan. I wouldn’t be shocked if he put up big numbers today against the Rams’ backups.

Rams vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -4