Rams vs 49ers Best Bets — Kittle Anytime TD Parlay (Week 10)

SANTA CLARA, CA — The Rams head up the coast for a pivotal Week 10 test against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Rams vs 49ers odds board shows Los Angeles −5.5 favorites (EVEN), and a 49.5 total (O −105 / U −115) Moneylines have settled near LAR −235 / SF +195. With kickoff set for Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, our Rams vs 49ers best bets isolate a first-quarter edge and a plus-price scorer in George Kittle for a nice little payout.

Rams vs 49ers Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Los Angeles Rams −5.5 (EVEN) 49.5 (O −105 / U −115) −235 San Francisco 49ers +5.5 (−120) 49.5 (O −105 / U −115) +195

Rams vs 49ers — Best Bets

Play 1: 1st Quarter Rams −0.5 (−110) — L.A. scripts tempo and condensed formations early; isolating Q1 captures their best scoring window without tying up the full-game spread from the Odds article.

Play 2: Anytime Touchdown — George Kittle (+140) — San Francisco leans on Kittle in high-leverage red-zone snaps; plus money adds ceiling without conflicting with Rams sides/totals.

Read our full Rams vs 49ers Betting Preview here.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current Los Angeles Rams 49% +1.5 (−110) −4.5 (−110) San Francisco 49ers 51% −1.5 (−110) +4.5 (−110)

Market Read: Near 50/50 tickets but a dramatic swing across the fence (SF −1.5 → LAR −4.5) indicates sustained Rams money and injury/availability confidence. Books appear comfortable in the −4.5/−5.5 corridor unless late buyback pops at +6.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Rams vs 49ers — 1Q Rams + Kittle Anytime TD Parlay

Legs

1st Quarter Rams −0.5 (−110) Anytime Touchdown — George Kittle (+140)

Simplified payout: $100 on −110 returns about $190 total; roll that on +140 returns about $456 total (~$356 profit). Book rounding and SGP rules vary.

Things to Know Before You Bet

McVay’s opening script trends fast; Q1 spread captures that advantage without duplicating the full-game side.

Kittle’s red-zone usage and scramble-drill chemistry keep him live at a plus price.

This card avoids overlap with the Odds article selections (Rams −5.5, Under 49.5).

How to Watch Rams vs 49ers

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

