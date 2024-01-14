Rams at Lions Over/Under NFL Wild Card Prediction & Odds

Will the Rams at Lions Wild Card matchup produce plenty of points for over bettors tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET? Or is the under the smarter bet tonight at Ford Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

149 Los Angeles Rams (+3) at 150 Detroit Lions (-3); o/u 52.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: NBC

Rams at Lions Public Bettors Siding with Detroit

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Lions Could be without Pass-Rusher Cominsky

John Cominsky (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Despite a full week of practice, Cominsky seems to be dealing with an illness that could hold him out of the Lions’ wild-card affair. If the 28-year-old is unable to suit up Sunday, expect Josh Paschal to shoulder an increased workload on Detroit’s defensive line.

Jackson set to suit up for Rams

Alaric Jackson (personal) carries no injury designation ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Lions, Stu Jackson of the Rams’ official site reports.

Jackson did not participate in Friday’s practice due to a personal matter, but he should be available for Sunday’s wild-card game. He started all 16 games that he played in during the regular season.

Rams at Lions Betting Trends

LA Rams are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

Detroit are 21-6 ATS in their last 27 games

LA Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the NFC

Detroit are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games at home

Rams at Lions Prediction:

Take the over. The total has gone over in six out of the Rams’ last seven games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven road matchups and is 4-1 in their last five conference games. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Lions’ last 11 games, is 28-12 in their last 40 home games and is 5-2 in their last seven games against a conference foe.

The Rams are susceptible to giving up big plays through the air defensively. Their best way to score is also the same way, as the Lions are stout against the run. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff should be putting the ball in the air plenty tonight at Ford Field and assuming they’re both excellent in the red zone, the over should cash.

Rams at Lions NFL Prediction: OVER 50.5