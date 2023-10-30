Raiders vs. Lions NFL Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Detroit laying 7.5 points as a home favorite, what’s the smart bet in Monday Night Football’s Raiders vs. Lions matchup? Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and we’ve got odds, trends and a prediction ahead of tonight’s game.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

279 Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5) at 280 Detroit Lions (-7.5); o/u 46.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 30, 2023

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: ABC/ESPN

Raiders vs. Lions Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said QB Jimmy Garoppolo will start Monday against the Lions. Garoppolo missed the team’s Week 7 game against the Bears due to a back injury but will make his return under center on Monday night. The Raiders fell to 3-4 with the loss to Chicago but remain in the hunt for a Wildcard spot out of the AFC as the mid-way point in the season approaches.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (illness) is questionable for Week 8 against the Raiders. The Lions added St. Brown to their injury report on Sunday with an illness. He is tentatively expected to play with what seems like the same flu that is making its rounds throughout the league, but fantasy managers will want to double check game-day inactives 90-minutes prior to kickoff for Monday Night Football.

Raiders vs. Lions Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Las Vegas’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’s last 7 games when playing Detroit

Detroit is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games at home

The Lions are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Raiders vs. Lions Prediction:

Take Las Vegas. The Lions were so banged up last week that they didn’t even practice on Wednesday (outside of a walk through). Then they were hammered by the Ravens on Sunday. I don’t expect Detroit to suffer the same fate tonight against a below-.500 Las Vegas squad, but I also don’t think they’ll be firing on all cylinders. Unfamiliar opponent in prime time. This one will be closer than most expect.

Raiders vs. Lions NFL Prediction: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS +7.5