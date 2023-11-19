Raiders vs. Dolphins NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday when Week 11’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Raiders cover the 13.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Raiders vs. Dolphins betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-5 straight up and 5-5 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Jets, and their worst loss came against the Bears.

The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 straight up on the year and 6-3 against the spread. Their best win came against the Chargers, and their worst loss came against the Bills.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Matchup & Betting Odds

463 Las Vegas Raiders (+13.5) at 464 Miami Dolphins (-13.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS

Raiders vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Las Vegas Raiders Daily Fantasy Spin

Two Raiders starting offensive linemen are questionable for their road clash with the Dolphins on Sunday. Starting left guard Dylan Parham is dealing with a calf injury and starting left tackle Kolton Miller is nursing a shoulder injury.

Las Vegas safety Roderic Teamer has been designated to return from injured reserve this weekend as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. Teamer is eligible to play this weekend but is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Miami Dolphins Daily Fantasy Spin

The Dolphins will be without two starting offensive linemen for their home tilt with the Raiders this weekend. Miami starting right guard Robert Hunt will sit out with a hamstring injury and starting left guard Robert Jones will miss the game with a knee injury.

Miami running back De’Von Achane was designated to return from injured reserve this weekend, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel seemed optimistic that Achane will suit up and play this weekend. Achane has been one of the most explosive players in the league this year as he’s averaging 12.1 yards per carry and 7.4 yards per catch this season.

Miami WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), and FB Alec Ingold (foot) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The over is 9-1 in the last 10 games between Las Vegas and Miami.

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell is 2-1 ATS this season.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce is 2-0 ATS this season.

Teams hailing from the Pacific Time Zone are 48-33-3 ATS when playing in the Eastern Time Zone since 2019. This bodes well for Las Vegas.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Prediction:

Miami is playing at home off of a bye, which is likely why this line is so high. The Dolphins will have the rest advantage in this contest, but that might not necessarily be a good thing. The Raiders are 9-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2021 season. That’s the fourth-best mark in the league during that span.

Las Vegas has also gotten a shot in the arm due to interim head coach Antonio Pierce and rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Pierce is a former player who can relate to current players better than former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, and O’Connell has played just well enough to win the past two weeks. I’m going to fade the public and take the scrappy Raiders and the points on the road in Miami on Sunday.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Prediction: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS +13.5