    NFL Articles

    Raiders vs. Colts NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Raiders vs. Colts

    The Raiders vs. Colts matchup has seen the line move from 3 to 3.5 in favor of Indianapolis. Will the Colts cover that number or are the Raiders a live dog coming off the win over the Chiefs on Christmas Day? Kickoff for this matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    113 Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) at 114 Indianapolis Colts (-3.5); o/u 42.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

    Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

    TV: CBS

    Raiders vs. Colts Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

    Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad) is doubtful for Week 17 against the Colts. Rookie Zamir White handled a lead back role for the Raiders in the absence of Jacobs for the previous two games and could be set up to do the same against a Colts defense allowing 4.2 yards per carry and 27.6 PPR points per game to opposing backfields this season. White doesn’t carry the same target upside as Jacobs did, meaning he should be treated as a yardage and touchdown back for fantasy championship week.

    Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

    Colts coach Shane Steichen said Michael Pittman has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in Week 17 against the Raiders. That said, the Colts still listed Pittman as questionable. That doesn’t change his outlook. Pittman cleared concussion protocol last week but then experienced symptoms over the weekend, forcing him to miss Indy’s matchup with the Falcons. Barring another setback, he will suit up as a high-end fantasy WR2 for Week 17.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’s last 6 games when playing Indianapolis

    Las Vegas is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Indianapolis’s last 8 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 6 games when playing Las Vegas

    Raiders vs. Colts Prediction:

    Take Indianapolis. The Colts are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games and beat the Raiders in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. They’ve also covered in four out of their last five home games and are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine conference games.

    On the other side, the Raiders are just 3-9 in their last 12 games as an underdog and have dropped eight out of their last 11 games against an opponent from the AFC South.

    Raiders vs. Colts NFL Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -3.5

