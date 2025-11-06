Raiders vs Broncos Picks – Prediction & Odds (TNF Week 10)

DENVER, CO — Thursday Night Football shifts to altitude for Week 10 as Las Vegas visits Denver at Empower Field at Mile High. A divisional matchup where pass-rush pressure, pace and field position often decide margin. The board sits around Broncos −9 (−115) with a 43 total (O −105 / U −115) and moneylines near LV +410 / DEN −585. With kickoff at Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, our Raiders vs Broncos picks weigh early-window rhythm against late-game script in the thin Rocky Mountain air.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Raiders vs Broncos Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Raiders +9 (−115) 43 (O −105 / U −115) +410 Broncos −9 (−115) 43 (O −105 / U −115) −585

Raiders vs Broncos Picks – TNF

Play 1: 1st Half Under 21.5 (−110) — Divisional TNF spots in altitude often start slower: scripted drives and conservative early possessions can trade touchdowns for field goals before halftime.

Play 2: 3rd Quarter Broncos −1.5 (−110) — If Denver leads at the break, trench edge and run-rate tilt the first post-halftime frame; isolating a short quarter avoids full-game spread variance.

Want more Raiders vs Broncos? Read our full Raiders vs Broncos Betting Preview here.

Who is The Public Betting – TNF Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current Las Vegas Raiders 40% +6.5 (−110) +9.5 (−110) Denver Broncos 60% −6.5 (−110) −9.5 (−110)

Market Read: Tickets lean to Denver (~60%) and the number climbed three points from −6.5 to −9.5. That combination usually signals market agreement — not just a public wave — as sharper money is less likely to oppose a multi-point move without buyback. For Las Vegas to threaten the number, the Raiders likely need +EV takeaways or multiple explosives; otherwise Denver’s structure and altitude advantage favor a late-game stretch.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Things to Keep in Mind

Support pushed Denver from one-score chalk to near double-digits; altitude and defensive front can magnify late separation.

Divisional familiarity often compresses explosives early but rewards the stronger trench team down the stretch.

Field position and red-zone efficiency loom large around a total in the low-40s.

How to Watch Thursday Night Football Raiders vs Broncos

📅 Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 ⏰ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET 📺 TV: Prime Video

Prime Video 🏟 Venue: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.