Raiders vs Broncos Picks – Prediction & Odds (TNF Week 10)

Raiders vs Broncos Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Raiders
|+9 (−115)
|43 (O −105 / U −115)
|+410
|Broncos
|−9 (−115)
|43 (O −105 / U −115)
|−585
Raiders vs Broncos Picks – TNF
Play 1: 1st Half Under 21.5 (−110) — Divisional TNF spots in altitude often start slower: scripted drives and conservative early possessions can trade touchdowns for field goals before halftime.
Play 2: 3rd Quarter Broncos −1.5 (−110) — If Denver leads at the break, trench edge and run-rate tilt the first post-halftime frame; isolating a short quarter avoids full-game spread variance.
Who is The Public Betting – TNF Week 10
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Las Vegas Raiders
|40%
|+6.5 (−110)
|+9.5 (−110)
|Denver Broncos
|60%
|−6.5 (−110)
|−9.5 (−110)
Market Read: Tickets lean to Denver (~60%) and the number climbed three points from −6.5 to −9.5. That combination usually signals market agreement — not just a public wave — as sharper money is less likely to oppose a multi-point move without buyback. For Las Vegas to threaten the number, the Raiders likely need +EV takeaways or multiple explosives; otherwise Denver’s structure and altitude advantage favor a late-game stretch.
Things to Keep in Mind
- Support pushed Denver from one-score chalk to near double-digits; altitude and defensive front can magnify late separation.
- Divisional familiarity often compresses explosives early but rewards the stronger trench team down the stretch.
- Field position and red-zone efficiency loom large around a total in the low-40s.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football Raiders vs Broncos
- 📅 Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: Prime Video
- 🏟 Venue: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO
