Raiders vs. Bears NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Bears cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Raiders vs. Bears betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-3 straight up and 3-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Packers, and their worst loss came against the Steelers.

The Chicago Bears are 1-5 straight up on the year and 1-4-1 against the spread. Their only win came against the Commanders, and their worst loss came against the Broncos.

Raiders vs. Bears Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) at 454 Chicago Bears (+2.5); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Raiders vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Las Vegas Raiders Daily Fantasy Spin

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss Sunday’s game with a back injury. Garoppolo has 1,078 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and a QBR of 48.5 this year. In his stead, Las Vegas will start veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer. Hoyer came in for Garoppolo in the Raiders’ win over New England last week and played well, completing 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards and a QBR of 94.0.

Raiders starting nickel back Nate Hobbs will miss his club’s game this weekend with an ankle injury. Hobbs has 25 total tackles and 3 passes defended in 3 games of action for the Raiders this season.

Chicago Bears Daily Fantasy Spin

Chicago quarterback Justin Fields will miss this weekend’s game with a dislocated right thumb. Fields has 1,201 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and 6 interceptions this season. He’s also accumulated 237 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The Bears will start undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent against the Raiders on Sunday. Bagent came into the game after Fields got hurt and completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards and an interception.

Chicago starting running back Roschon Johnson will sit out with a concussion and Bears starting right guard Nate Davis will be out with an ankle ailment this weekend.

Raiders vs. Bears Betting Trends

Raiders QB Brian Hoyer is 22-17-2 ATS in his career.

Chicago is 13-21 ATS when starting a backup quarterback over the past decade.

The Bears are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Las Vegas’ last 10 games.

Raiders vs. Bears Betting Prediction:

In the battle of the backup quarterbacks, I’ll lean toward the veteran instead of the rookie. Raiders backup QB Brian Hoyer has experience working with Josh McDaniels dating back to their time together in New England, and he should have a firm grasp of the offense. It also helps that Hoyer has good weapons around him like running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Bears are light on skill position talent when healthy, and they will be missing multiple offensive starters in this game. Chicago will probably be starting Tyson Bagent who played his college ball at Division II Shepherd University. While there, Bagent set the NCAA record for career touchdown passes with 159. It’s one thing to dice up Division II defenses, and another to make high-level throws under pressure against NFL defenses. I can’t see Chicago winning this game or even keeping it all that close, so I’m on Las Vegas.

NFL Week 7 Raiders vs. Bears NFL Prediction: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS -2.5