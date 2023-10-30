    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Raiders at Lions Monday Night Football Over/Under Prediction

    With the number sitting at 46.5, what’s the smart bet when it comes to the Raiders at Lions Monday Night Football total? Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    279 Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5) at 280 Detroit Lions (-7.5); o/u 46.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 30, 2023

    Ford Field, Detroit, MI

    TV: ABC/ESPN

    Raiders at Lions Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

    Davante Adams caught 7-of-11 targets for 57 yards in the Raiders’ Week 7 loss to the Bears. One of Adams’ missed connections was an end zone look where he put the DB on skates but backup QB Brian Hoyer made a bad throw. It did hit Adams’ fingertips, and he said afterward he should have caught it. The FOX cameras later caught Adams sitting and talking with Jimmy Garoppolo, who will supposedly return from his back injury in Week 8 against the Lions. Adams appears over his shoulder injury, but he is settling in as a mid-range WR1 in this chaotic offense, one that is also funneling looks to Jakobi Meyers.

    Detroit Lions DFS Spin

    Lions C Frank Ragnow is doubtful for Week 8 against the Raiders. The Lions could be thin up front with guard Jonah Jackson already ruled out, leaving rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to run behind a makeshift offensive line. The matchup is much better on the ground than it was in Week 7 against the Ravens, but the absence of two starters along the offensive line is clearly not ideal.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Las Vegas’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’s last 7 games when playing Detroit

    Detroit is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games at home

    The Lions are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

    Raiders at Lions Prediction:

    Take the under. The Raiders have scored 20 or more points just once this season. And they barely got over that number, defeating the Patriots 21-17 on October 15. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens did whatever they wanted to Detroit’s defense last Sunday in Baltimore, but last time I checked, Lamar doesn’t play for the Raiders. The Lions, meanwhile, are banged-up and didn’t generate much offense last week versus the Ravens. Not that Las Vegas’ defense can do what Baltimore’s does, but the Raiders are capable of keeping the Lions at least somewhat in check.

    Raiders at Lions NFL Prediction: UNDER 46.5

