Patriots vs. Steelers NFL Over/Under Betting Prediction

With the number dropping from 32.5 down to 30.5, what’s the best bet for Thursday night’s Patriots vs. Steelers total? Tonight’s game is set to kick off from Acirsure Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 New England Patriots (+6) at 102 Pittsburgh Steelers (-6); o/u 30.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 7, 2023

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Patriots vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New England Patriots DFS Spin

JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) is questionable for Week 14 against the Steelers. JuJu was limited in practice throughout the week, giving him a good chance of playing. Even with Demario Douglas out, JuJu isn’t on the fantasy radar heading into Week 14. He has one game over 50 yards and one touchdown this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) is questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots. Harris was unable to practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday with a knee injury, which is not great news heading into Thursday night’s game. Harris could certainly play without having practiced, but it’s not common with running backs.

If Harris were to miss Thursday’s game against the Patriots, it would mean a full workload for Jaylen Warren, which would make Warren an RB1 for fantasy. Given that Harris wasn’t able to practice at all this week, it’s likely that even if he were to play, he would be doing so at less than 100 percent and could see a reduced workload.

Patriots vs. Steelers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

New England is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against New England

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games

Patriots vs. Steelers Prediction:

Take the under. The Patriots have scored 13 points in their last three games. Thirteen. That’s it. That’s tied for the second-fewest in a three-game span in franchise history. They’ve scored seven points or fewer in three straight games. The last NFL team to score no more than seven points in four consecutive games was the 1993 New York Giants.

Clearly, New England’s issues offensively weren’t all Mac Jones. Bailey Zappe isn’t the answer and now Rhamondre Stevenson is out for the foreseeable future with a high ankle sprain. It’s a disaster in New England.

Speaking of disaster, Mitchell Trubisky will start under center for the Steelers because Kenny Pickett is dealing with his own high ankle sprain. The Steelers are also offensively inept, so despite the low total, the only play on the total tonight is the under.

Patriots vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: UNDER 30.5