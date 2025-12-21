Patriots vs. Ravens SNF Picks: Is Baltimore on Upset Alert?

Prime-time football returns to Baltimore as the New England Patriots (11-3) — one of the NFL’s hottest teams — visit the Baltimore Ravens (7-7) in a heavyweight AFC matchup with real playoff implications. New England is trying to protect its grip on the top AFC seed, while Baltimore’s postseason hopes hinge on a strong finish and tiebreak wins down the stretch. Will the home team laying only a field goal and the total sitting at 48.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Patriots vs. Ravens clash?

Patriots vs. Ravens Game Day Information

📅 Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET 📍 Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland 📺 TV: NBC (Sunday Night Football) | Peacock streaming

Patriots at Ravens — Week 16 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline New England Patriots +3 Over 48.5 +155 Baltimore Ravens -3 Under 48.5 -150 Opening line: Patriots +8.5 / Ravens -8.5

Team Profiles & Key Offensive Leaders

🟦 New England Patriots (11-3)

QB Drake Maye has emerged as a true MVP contender, pacing a balanced Patriots offense with 3,500+ passing yards, 23+ touchdowns and added threat as a runner.

RB TreVeyon Henderson leads New England’s ground game and exploded for 148 rushing yards and two scores last week.

WR Stefon Diggs remains the home run threat wherever he lines up, giving Maye a reliable top receiver.

The Patriots boast a top-10 defense overall but have struggled to stop the run recently, which could be a key matchup factor Sunday night.

🟪 Baltimore Ravens (7-7)

QB Lamar Jackson — a two-time MVP — has battled injuries and inconsistency this season but remains a game-breaker with his legs and arm.

RB Derrick Henry has powered Baltimore’s rushing attack with 1,100+ yards and 10+ touchdowns; he’ll attack New England’s vulnerable run defense.

WR Zay Flowers leads the Ravens in receiving and gives Jackson a dynamic playmaker in space.

Public Betting Tickets

Patriots at Ravens — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) New England Patriots 85% +8.5 → +3 Baltimore Ravens 15% -8.5 → -3

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Current Form & Narrative

Patriots: After a dominant season with a 10-win streak, New England suffered a dramatic blowout loss to Buffalo last week after leading 21-0, exposing some late-game defensive lapses and run-defense holes.

Ravens: Baltimore has shown flashes — including a recent 24-0 win over Cincinnati — but inconsistency and a sub-.500 record have kept the Ravens on the playoff bubble. They’re 3-5 at home this season, a potential red flag even though Baltimore typically plays well in prime time.

Injuries & Depth Notes

New England:

Linebacker Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis III, and Marcus Jones are all dealing with injuries and have missed practice this week.

Baltimore:

The Ravens appear healthier heading into Sunday night, with multiple starters returning to full participation, bolstering Baltimore’s defensive depth and alignment.

Injuries and depth will have big impacts on both sides’ ability to execute late in this cold-weather primetime showdown.

Keys to the Game

Patriots Must:

Establish the run early to control tempo and avoid playing from behind.

Limit Lamar Jackson’s jukes and scrambles — even a hobbled Jackson is dangerous with space.

Protect Maye from pressure and stop Derrick Henry between the tackles.

Ravens Must:

Win the battle in the trenches to keep drives alive and shorten the game clock.

Force turnovers and limit big plays — New England thrives with explosive chunks.

Get Lamar in rhythm early to open up Henry and keep the pass defense honest.

Betting trends have seen Ravens favored by a narrow few points at home despite New England’s superior record, partly due to Baltimore’s recent surge and primetime pedigree (especially at M&T Bank Stadium).

Patriots vs. Ravens SNF Picks & Predictions

This game has all the makings of a classic primetime shootout between two aggressive offenses with contrasting strengths. The Patriots’ well-balanced attack and automatic road success (undefeated away from home) give them a slight edge, but Baltimore’s power run game and home crowd should keep this one tight.

Expect a back-and-forth battle under the lights. The Patriots edge it late with a clutch drive and a key stop, though Jackson and Henry keep Baltimore within striking distance.

🔮 Final Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Ravens 24 (Take Pats +3)

