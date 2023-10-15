Patriots vs. Raiders, 10/15/23 NFL Betting Odds & Prediction

Given New England’s significant issues on offense, will Las Vegas cash as a 2.5-point home favorite? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Patriots vs. Raiders matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

269 New England Patriots (+2.5) at 270 Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5); o/u 41.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS

Patriots vs. Raiders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New England Patriots DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Mac Jones will be on a “short leash” in Week 6 against the Raiders. Jones remains the starter, but his poor play in recent weeks could culminate in a benching if it continues versus the Raiders. Bailey Zappe is the Patriots’ backup but Will Grier could also be in the mix for reps if Jones is benched. On top of that, Malik Cunningham was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on a three-year contract this weekend. He could give the offense a spark as a gadget option under center, though the Pats are unlikely to run with him as a full-time player.

Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

Davante Adams (shoulder) was removed from the Week 6 injury report and will play against the Patriots. Adams has been dealing with the shoulder injury for a few weeks but it hasn’t cost him any playing time. He ended this week’s run of practices with a full session, so he shouldn’t be limited by the issue in Week 6. Adams will rank as a top-five fantasy receiver versus a banged-up New England defense this week.

Patriots vs. Raiders Betting Trends

New England is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Las Vegas

The Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Las Vegas’s last 6 games

Las Vegas is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Patriots vs. Raiders Prediction:

Hold your nose and take New England. The Patriots have lost consecutive games by 30-plus points for only the second time in franchise history. They’ve never lost three straight by 30-plus. Mac Jones has also thrown a pick-six in consecutive games, but he’s well aware that his job is on the line (if not his career as the Patriots’ starting QB). The Patriots have gone 10 straight quarters without scoring a touchdown. That’s pitiful.

So why New England today? The Raiders have been held to 18 points or fewer in all five of their games this season. They can’t run the ball despite having last year’s rushing leader (Josh Jacobs) and Jimmy Garoppolo is a turnover machine. Following their narrow win over the Packers on Monday night, I expect the Raiders to enter play today overconfident. And if there’s ever a week for the Patriots to circle the wagons, it’s today when Bill Belichick faces his former offensive coordinator.

Patriots vs. Raiders NFL Prediction: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS +130