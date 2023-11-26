Patriots vs. Giants NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Fresh off their bye, will New England cover as a 3.5-point road favorite in New York for Sunday’s Patriots vs. Giants matchup? Or are the G-Men the better bet as a home underdog today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

255 New England Patriots (-3.5) at 256 New York Giants (+3.5); o/u 34

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Patriots vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New England Patriots DFS Spin

Speaking Tuesday, Patriots HC Bill Belichick declined to name a starting QB for Week 12. “I’ve told everybody to be ready to go,” Belichick said on Tuesday. Week 10’s benching of Mac Jones inevitably sparked rumors of an impending quarterback change. That said, after more than a week, the team has yet to announce who they’ll be rolling with in Week 12.

Reports are Mac Jones has continued to take the most reps with the first team offense. Some have suggested the team will decide on the starter based on how practices goes this week. The book isn’t entirely closed on Jones remaining the starter. That said, he’s also a big part of the reason the Patriots currently sit at 2-8 on the season. If it’s not Jones drawing the start, it will likely come down to Bailey Zappe or Will Grier, who are both on the 53-man roster. Rookie Malik Cunningham, who is currently on the practice squad, would be the other option.

New York Giants DFS Spin

Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) was removed from the Week 12 injury report. He will play against the Patriots. Jackson went down with the concussion in Week 9 and missed the following two games. He made it through the league’s concussion protocol this week and was cleared from the injury report entirely on Friday. Jackson has three pass breakups and 28 tackles this year.

Patriots vs. Giants Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New England’s last 9 games

New England is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games when playing NY Giants

NY Giants is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing New England

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 5 games at home

Patriots vs. Giants Prediction:

Take New York. I don’t care who starts for the Patriots – Jones and Bailey Zappe both stink. I wouldn’t be shocked if Jones started and was then benched for Zappe at some point during the game, which has occurred on multiple occasions this season. I realize the Giants are starting Tommy DeVito under center, but they’re coming off an outright win over the Commanders last week and should keep today’s game close (if not win outright).

Patriots vs. Giants NFL Prediction: NEW YORK GIANTS +3.5