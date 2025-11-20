Patriots vs Bengals Odds: Week 12 Picks & Predictions

Last Updated on November 20, 2025 9:19 am by admin

CINCINNATI, OH — The New England Patriots travel to Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 12 matchup kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 23, 2025. With New England now laying 6.5 points on the road and the total set at 50.5, the latest Patriots vs Bengals odds show a dramatic swing from the opener and set up an intriguing early-window betting decision.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch – Patriots vs Bengals (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM ET

📺 TV: Check local listings (regional coverage)

🏟 Venue: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

Patriots vs Bengals — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline New England Patriots -6.5 Over 50.5 -330 Cincinnati Bengals +6.5 Under 50.5 +265 Opening line: Patriots +4.5 / Bengals -4.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The move from Bengals -4.5 to Patriots -6.5 is one of the biggest swings on the Week 12 board, signaling a complete flip in how the market views these teams. A total of 50.5 points suggests both offenses are expected to create scoring chances, so red-zone efficiency and turnover margin will go a long way toward deciding who covers.

For newer bettors, this kind of line movement means the early value on the Patriots is gone, while Bengals backers are now getting double-digit points more than the opener. Your choice is between trusting the upgraded road favorite at a much steeper price or banking on Cincinnati keeping things closer than the current number implies.

Public Betting Tickets

Patriots vs Bengals — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) New England Patriots 70% +4.5 → -6.5 Cincinnati Bengals 30% -4.5 → +6.5

Roughly 70% of tickets are on New England, and the spread has flipped all the way through pick’em to make the Patriots a sizable favorite. That combination of heavy public support and a major line swing often signals that any “cheap” Patriots number is long gone, while Bengals bettors are being paid extra points to step in on the other side. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Patriots vs Bengals Pick & Prediction

Pick: Bengals +6.5

Lean: Under 50.5

With the line swinging more than 10 points off the opener and the majority of tickets on New England, the value side now shifts toward Cincinnati catching nearly a touchdown at home. If the Bengals can avoid early mistakes and force the Patriots to drive the length of the field, this game has a good chance to stay inside the inflated spread and land under a high total that requires both offenses to finish drives at an above-average rate.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.