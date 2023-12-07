Close Menu
    Patriots at Steelers NFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Patriots at Steelers

    If you like defense, then Thursday night’s Patriots at Steelers matchup is right up your alley. That said, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s side? The Steelers are currently 6-point home favorites over the struggling Pats tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    101 New England Patriots (+6) at 102 Pittsburgh Steelers (-6); o/u 30.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 7, 2023

    Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Patriots vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New England Patriots DFS Spin

    Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) will not play in Week 14 against the Steelers. Stevenson suffered the ankle injury early in the Pats’ Week 13 loss to the Chargers and did not return. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that Stevenson would miss several weeks, so the Pats ruling him out today is only a formality. Ezekiel Elliott, who saw 21 touches in Week 13, will draw the start as a fantasy RB2 versus Pittsburgh.

    Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

    Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett had surgery on his high-ankle sprain and is officially out for Week 14 against the Patriots. Pickett was never expected to play on Thursday. The team announced shortly after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals that he would undergo surgery and likely miss 2-4 weeks. Although, Tomlin declined to give a timeframe for Pickett’s return on Monday.

    Mitchell Trubisky, who threw for 117 yards and one touchdown on 17 attempts, will get the start for the Steelers against a Patriots defense that is fresh off keeping the Chargers out of the end zone in Week 13. We’ll see if Trubisky can manage better in a prime-time matchup that has the early makings of a snoozer.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    New England is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against New England

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games

    Patriots vs. Steelers Prediction:

    Hold your nose, take New England, and then don’t watch tonight. That’s my best advice for you when it comes to tonight’s side. The Steelers shouldn’t be 6-point favorites over anyone right now, especially with Trubisky starting. He’s a turnover machine and the Steelers are as banged-up as the Patriots. This will be a defensive struggle through-and-through and thus, I’ll be glad to have the six points in my back pocket come the fourth quarter…even if it’s with a horrendous New England team.

    Patriots vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS +6

