Panthers vs. Titans NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 36.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Panthers vs. Titans matchup? Kickoff for this non-conference game is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

257 Carolina Panthers (+3.5) at 258 Tennessee Titans (-3.5); o/u 36.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: FOX

Panthers vs. Titans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

Bryce Young (thigh) practicing in full for Week 12 against the Titans. A full practice means Young isn’t at risk of missing Week 12, but it’s worth noting for a quarterback who has struggled with his pocket presence and pressure awareness as a rookie. Young has taken 36 sacks in nine games this year. If the thigh issue presents even a modest limitation on his movement, it could make him a sitting duck behind an offensive line that was already doing him no favors. It doesn’t need to be said, but Young isn’t a viable fantasy option, even in Superflex leagues.

Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

Will Levis (foot/ankle) is practicing in full for Week 12 against the Panthers. Levis was listed as a full participant because of the foot issue last week as well. He played without any limitations on Sunday. The ankle injury is a new addition to his injury report, but the full practice is all we care about here. Levis will suit up again this week. With no rushing production to speak of, Levis is a low-end QB2, even versus a weak Carolina defense.

Panthers vs. Titans Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina’s last 6 games when playing Tennessee

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 14 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 13 of Tennessee’s last 17 games at home

Panthers vs. Titans Prediction:

Take Tennessee. I’m a little leery to lay a field goal with a hook considering Levis has cooled off dramatically since his debut performance against Atlanta. That said, this Carolina team is awful. The defense isn’t the train wreck that the offense is and the offense is a train wreck. The offensive line can’t protect Bryce Young, who has no weapons in the passing game outside of Adam Thielen and no running game to help take the pressure off his shoulders. That’s not to suggest that Young isn’t part of the problem; he has shown zero playmaking ability. So yeah…Tennessee…by default.

Panthers vs. Titans NFL Prediction: TENNESSEE TITANS -3.5