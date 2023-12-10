Panthers vs. Saints NFL Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Saints are an awful bet at home this season, failing to cover in seven straight overall. Will that change on Sunday when they host the Panthers, however? Kickoff for this NFC South matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

111 Carolina Panthers (+6) at 112 New Orleans Saints (-6); o/u 38.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Panthers vs. Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Siants when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

Hayden Hurst (concussion) will not play in Week 14 against the Saints. Hurst was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia after suffering a concussion in Week 10. He returned to the practice field this week but may be a few more weeks away from returning if he does at all this season. The Panthers listed backup tight ends Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan as questionable. Expect Ian Thomas to see plenty of snaps with all of the injuries the Panthers are dealing with at tight end. There isn’t a fantasy option in the midst here no matter how the questionable tags shake out on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Taysom Hill (foot/hand) is questionable for Week 14 against the Panthers. Hill did not practice at all this week. That typically results in a player being ruled out on Friday, but the Saints are giving him a chance to turn around over the weekend before making a final decision. With a number of pass-catchers plus Derek Carr listed as questionable, Hill’s multifaceted services will be in high demand this weekend. If he is active, expect him to see plenty of reps across the formation on offense. He would rank as a TE1, though his status is obviously up in the air at this point.

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Carolina’s last 5 games when playing New Orleans

Carolina is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against New Orleans

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 5 games when playing Carolina

The total has gone OVER in 8 of New Orleans’s last 10 games when playing at home against Carolina

Panthers vs. Saints Prediction:

Take Carolina. The Panthers were the first team eliminated from playoff contention with their loss last week. They’re 1-11 this season, which is tied for their worst start through 12 games in franchise history. Young has been sacked 44 times this season, which is second-most in the NFL behind only Washington’s Sam Howell (58).

That said, the Saints are winless against the spread in their last seven home games and are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games when favored. They’re just 3-3 straight up in those six games and their streak of seven straight ATS losses at home is one shy of the longest streak in franchise history (they lost eight straight ATS at home from 1979-80). I refuse to lay six points with the Saints on principle.

Panthers vs. Saints NFL Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +6