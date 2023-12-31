Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Panthers vs. Jaguars NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Panthers vs. Jaguars

    The line in Sunday’s Panthers vs. Jaguars matchup opened at 7, but has dropped to 4.5 in favor of the underdog. Is it smart to follow the line movement and back Carolina or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    115 Carolina Panthers (+4.5) at 116 Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5); o/u 36.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

    EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

    TV: CBS

    Panthers vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

    Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. The downgrade from limited to missing practice does not bode well for the lead back ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Jaguars, although he’ll have one more chance to get on the practice field before the weekend. Fantasy managers in championship week will want to keep a close eye on Hubbard’s status considering the veteran journeyman has emerged as a true workhorse back of late.

    Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

    Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is out for Week 17 against the Panthers. Lawrence had an uphill battle to play in Week 17 after leaving the team’s Week 16 game with a shoulder injury, which appeared to be an aggravation of a previous injury after he was seen favoring the shoulder without being hit. It’ll be up to C.J. Beathard to preserve the Jagaurs’ current status atop the AFC South.

    Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Jacksonville

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Carolina’s last 9 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Jacksonville’s last 23 games at home

    Jacksonville is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Carolina

    Panthers vs. Jaguars Prediction:

    Take Carolina. Quietly, the Panthers have improved over the past month. They covered as a 3.5-point underdog at Raymond James Stadium in a 21-18 loss against the Bucs in Week 13. They were shredded by the Saints in Week 14 as a 5.5-point underdog, but returned home and staged a last-minute comeback in a 9-7 win over the Falcons as a 2.5-point dog. Then last Sunday, they nearly completed a come-from-behind victory against the Packers before falling 33-30 as a 3.5-point home dog. There’s a reason why they haven’t been more than 5.5-point dog since Week 11; oddsmakers also see the improvement in Carolina.

    On the other side, the Jaguars have dropped four straight games outright and four straight against the spread. Lawrence being banged up hurts, but the loss of Christian Kirk in that 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals in Week 13 was also significant. Their defense has also been shredded the past four weeks, allowing 34, 31, 23 and 30 points in their last four contests. These two teams are heading in different directions as the regular season end is near.

    Panthers vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +4.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com