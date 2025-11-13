Panthers vs Falcons Prediction — Week 11 Odds & Picks

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Panthers vs Falcons

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, GA

Panthers vs Falcons Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Carolina Panthers +3.5 42.5 +170 Atlanta Falcons –3.5 42.5 –200

Where This Game Will Be Won

Carolina needs efficiency on early downs and a clean script to avoid exposing its offensive line in long passing situations. Furthermore, the Panthers must lean on short-area timing routes to keep the Falcons’ pass rush off balance.

Atlanta holds the matchup advantage on the ground and in explosive-play potential. As a result, the Falcons can dictate tempo if they maintain balance and protect possession. Their home-field familiarity also gives them a notable edge in sequencing and pace.

Who is The Public Betting — Panthers vs Falcons

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Carolina Panthers 45% +3 → +3.5 Atlanta Falcons 55% –3 → –3.5

Market Read: Atlanta has drawn slightly more support, but the move from –3 to –3.5 highlights resistance at the key number. This suggests a classic divide between public preference and sharper tolerance on the dog.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Panthers vs Falcons Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Falcons –3.5. Atlanta’s balance and home-field rhythm give them the more stable script, especially in the second half. Lean: Under 42.5, since both defenses can force stalled drives and limit red-zone efficiency.

