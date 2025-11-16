Panthers vs Falcons Best Bets – Week 11 Picks & +540 Parlay

Last Updated on November 16, 2025 9:12 am by Michael Cash

Panthers vs Falcons Odds — Week 11

Spread: Falcons -3.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Panthers +170 / Falcons -200

Panthers vs Falcons — Panthers vs Falcons best bets

Best Bet 1: Panthers +3.5 against the spread

Atlanta opened -3 and has nudged out to -3.5 as a slight majority of tickets arrived on the home favorite. However, the Falcons still profile as a low-variance, run-heavy offense that shortens games and makes larger margins harder to achieve. Carolina’s defense has improved against the pass, and their offense has enough chunk-play potential to stay within one score. With a modest total of 42.5 and a divisional familiarity angle, taking more than a field goal with the Panthers is still attractive.

Best Bet 2: Bijan Robinson Over 74.5 rushing yards (-125)

The Panthers remain vulnerable on the ground, and Atlanta has been leaning even harder into Bijan Robinson as the centerpiece of their attack. Indoors on fast turf, Robinson’s cut-and-go style plays up, and the Falcons are likely to protect Michael Penix Jr. by staying balanced rather than turning this into a 40-attempt passing script. As long as game flow remains competitive, Robinson has a clear path to 18–20 carries, which puts him in a strong position to clear 74.5 rushing yards.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 11

Public betting is slightly tilted toward Atlanta, with about 55% of tickets on the Falcons at home. That support helped push the spread from -3 on the opener out to -3.5. Meanwhile, the Panthers hold roughly 45% of the ticket count after moving from +3 to +3.5, giving contrarian bettors a slightly better number on the underdog.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Parlay – Bijan TD, London O74.5 & Young O164.5 Pass Yds

Three-leg parlay build:

Leg 1: Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown (-139)

Leg 2: Drake London Over 74.5 receiving yards (-115)

Leg 3: Bryce Young Over 164.5 passing yards (-145)

Using posted prices, a parlay with odds of -139, -115 and -145 combines to roughly +440. A $100 stake would return about $540 total, including around $440 in profit, if all three legs cash. Have your own parlay you want to try? Check out our simple to use, free parlay calculator and add any stake and up to 15 legs to see your payout before you bet.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Division familiarity: These teams see each other twice a year, which often narrows the gap between favorite and underdog.

These teams see each other twice a year, which often narrows the gap between favorite and underdog. Game script risk: If Atlanta plays from ahead, expect an even heavier dose of Robinson and shorter overall possessions.

If Atlanta plays from ahead, expect an even heavier dose of Robinson and shorter overall possessions. Panthers’ volatility: Carolina can string together strong drives but also stalls quickly, which makes live betting an option if you want to see Bryce Young’s early form.

Carolina can string together strong drives but also stalls quickly, which makes live betting an option if you want to see Bryce Young’s early form. Indoor setting: The controlled environment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium favors precision passing and limits weather surprises.

How to Watch – Panthers vs Falcons

📅 Sunday, November 16, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, GA

