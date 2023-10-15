Panthers vs. Dolphins, 10/15/23 NFL Betting Odds & Prediction

With the home team laying over two touchdowns and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Panthers vs. Dolphins matchup? Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Carolina Panthers (+14.5) at 266 Miami Dolphins (-14.5); o/u 47.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS

Panthers vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

The Panthers declared Miles Sanders (shoulder) out for Week 6 against the Dolphins. Sanders did not practice this week and will cede the team’s lead back role to Chuba Hubbard against Miami. Hubbard had eaten into Sanders’ workload in recent weeks and profiles as a usable PPR option assuming he’ll operate as the Panthers’ primary pass catching back in what could be blowout game script against the vastly superior Dolphins. Hubbard can be plugged in as a flex option. Looks for Laviska Shenault, who had five rushes in Week 5, to get some extra run with Sanders sidelined.

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports De’Von Achane (knee) is “likely” to miss only four games and return in Week 11 against the Raiders. Achane was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering a knee injury in Week 5. The rookie has been electric on every carry and is second in the NFL in rushing (460 yards) despite seeing one carry through the first two weeks of the season. Getting him back for the playoff hunt will be a big win for a Miami team that thrives on putting fast players in open space. Until he returns, Raheem Mostert continue to start while seeing an uptick in touches.

Panthers vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina’s last 6 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 6 games on the road

Miami is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games at home

The Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games

Panthers vs. Dolphins Prediction:

Take Carolina. At some point, the Dolphins are going to have a dud performance. I’m not suggesting that Carolina will pull off the outright upset. That said, the Dolphins have been rolling and while they covered against bad opponents in the Giants, Broncos and Patriots, there will be a game that they attempt to win while going through the motions. With the horrendous Panthers in town, I’m rolling the dice that today is that day.

Panthers vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +14.5