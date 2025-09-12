Panthers vs. Cardinals September 14, 2025 Odds, Preview & TV

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 — Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV/Streaming: CBS / Paramount+

Panthers vs. Cardinals Odds

Point Spread: Panthers +6.5 (–105) | Cardinals –6.5 (–115)

| Moneyline: Panthers +255 | Cardinals –310

| Total (Over/Under): 44.0 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early action favors the Cardinals on both spread and moneyline, while totals interest sits near even around 44.0. Expect movement closer to kickoff as limits rise and injury statuses finalize.

News, Notes & Storylines

Explosives vs. Control: Arizona’s offense looks to stress Carolina vertically and finish drives; the Panthers’ counter is ball control and staying ahead of the sticks.

Third Downs & Pass Pro: Keeping the pocket clean will be pivotal on both sides; long-yardage downs swing leverage to the defenses.

Keeping the pocket clean will be pivotal on both sides; long-yardage downs swing leverage to the defenses. Hidden Yardage Matters: Field position, penalties, and special teams can decide a game lined inside a touchdown.

Injuries

Final game-status designations post on the official Fri/Sat reports; monitor late-week updates before locking props or sides.

Carolina Panthers: No final designations posted midweek.

No final designations posted midweek. Arizona Cardinals: No final designations posted midweek.

Panthers vs Cardinals Trends

ATS: Carolina has been feisty as a road dog in cross-conference spots; Arizona generally gets market respect at home when favored by a TD or less.

Carolina has been feisty as a road dog in cross-conference spots; Arizona generally gets market respect at home when favored by a TD or less. O/U: Mid-40s totals hinge on red-zone TD rate—early sevens (not threes) can flip this quickly.

Mid-40s totals hinge on red-zone TD rate—early sevens (not threes) can flip this quickly. Line Movement: Trading at ARI –6.5 / 44.0 with modest home support.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

Dec 22, 2024: Panthers 36, Cardinals 30

Panthers 36, Cardinals 30 Oct 2, 2022: Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16 Nov 14, 2021: Panthers 34, Cardinals 10

Final Thoughts

Expect a possession and explosives game. If Arizona protects the quarterback and converts in the red zone, the home side holds serve. Carolina’s path is controlling tempo, avoiding negative plays, and stealing a possession via explosives or special teams.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can Carolina keep the offense on schedule against Arizona’s front?

Will the Cardinals finish enough red-zone trips with touchdowns to create margin?

Do early chunk plays decide whether 44.0 lands Under or threatens the Over?

Bet Considerations

Spread: Lean Cardinals –6.5 (home edge + finishing upside).

Lean (home edge + finishing upside). Total: Lean Under 44.0 unless you project multiple early short fields or quick-strike scores.

