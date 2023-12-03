Panthers vs. Bucs NFL Week 13 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team listed as 3.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 36.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Panthers vs. Bucs matchup? This NFC South contest kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Carolina Panthers (+5.5) at 460 Tampa Bay Bucs (-5.5); o/u 36.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: CBS

Panthers vs. Bucs Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

Hayden Hurst (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 13 against the Bucs. Meanwhile, Tommy Tremble (hip) is doubtful to suit up against Tampa. That leaves Giovanni Ricci, who has one reception in 2023, as the Panthers’ only healthy tight end. Ricci is a fantasy option in 32-team leagues.

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David (groin) will not play in Week 13 against the Panthers. The Bucs will be without David (groin) and Devin White (foot), as both are dealing with injuries. Their absence means linebackers K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell will tasked with stepping up to stop the Panthers offense this week — a job that shouldn’t prove to be overly difficult.

Britt was a fifth-round pick by the Bucs in 2021, while Russell has stuck around on the practice squad since being signed as a UDFA in 2022. The loss of David and White could benefit Chuba Hubbard, who has led the Panthers’ backfield in recent weeks, working in on both early downs and passing situations.

Panthers vs. Bucs Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Carolina’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Carolina

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Carolina

Panthers vs. Bucs Prediction:

Take Carolina. For whatever reason, teams seem to get a bump in the game following the firing of their head coach. The latest example is the Raiders, who thrashed the Giants as a home underdog the same week that sent Josh McDaniels packing. Frank Reich was fired on Monday following Carolina’s 1-10 start. Maybe what’s left of his coaching staff (he wasn’t the only coach fired) will put more emphasis on protecting rookie Bryce Young, who has been sacked four times in seven of his 11 games this season.

Plus, its’ not as if Tampa is playing well. Following a 3-1 start, the Bucs are now 1-6. As previously mentioned, they’re dealing with a slew of injuries on defense and this game just feels like it’s going to come down to a field goal.

Panthers vs. Bucs NFL Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +3