Panthers vs 49ers Predictions: Week 12 Odds & Picks (MNF)

SANTA CLARA, CA — Monday Night Football wraps up the Week 12 card as the Carolina Panthers visit the San Francisco 49ers on November 24, 2025, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. San Francisco is a 7-point home favorite with a total of 49, and the current Panthers vs 49ers predictions center on whether Carolina can keep this primetime matchup competitive against a heavily favored NFC contender in front of a worldwide audience.

How to Watch – Panthers vs 49ers (MNF)

📅 Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

⏰ Time: 8:15 PM ET

📺 TV: ESPN

🏟 Venue: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

Panthers vs 49ers — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Carolina Panthers +7 Over 49 +280 San Francisco 49ers -7 Under 49 -360 Opening line: Panthers +7 (-115) / 49ers -7 (-105).

Where the Game Will Be Won

The spread has held at San Francisco -7 from open to midweek, showing the market is comfortable with a full-touchdown gap between these teams. The total of 49 signals expectations for a game where the 49ers are projected to score efficiently while the Panthers are asked to keep pace as clear underdogs.

For newer bettors, a static line like this usually means bookmakers feel their number is accurate and adjustments haven’t been necessary. That shifts the focus to whether Carolina can generate enough sustained offense to stay within one score, or if San Francisco’s advantage across the roster justifies laying a full seven at home.

Public Betting Tickets

Panthers vs 49ers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Carolina Panthers 36% +7 → +7 San Francisco 49ers 64% -7 → -7

The majority of tickets are on San Francisco, which is typical for a strong home favorite in a standalone primetime slot. However, with the line holding at -7 despite that interest, it suggests books are comfortable taking 49ers money and are not incentivized to move off the key number. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Panthers vs 49ers Pick & Prediction

Pick: Panthers +7

Lean: Under 49

With a full touchdown on the board and a majority of tickets on the favorite, the value leans modestly toward the underdog. Carolina doesn’t need to win outright for this ticket to cash; they simply need to keep the margin within seven in a game where San Francisco may prioritize control and clock management over style points. That same script supports a lean to the under, as longer drives and conservative late-game play-calling can limit total scoring despite a healthy pregame number.

