Packers vs. Vikings NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 17 will feature the Packers vs. Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET. With the Vikings listed as a 1.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in Minnesota?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

131 Green Bay Packers (+1.5) at 132 Minnesota Vikings (-1.5); o/u 43.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBC

Packers vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

AJ Dillon (thumb) was removed from the Week 17 injury report and will play against the Vikings. Dillon played through the thumb issue last week and practiced on Wednesday, so he was never at risk of missing Week 17. Coming off a seven-carry game versus the Panthers, Dillon will rank as a low-end RB3 for Week 17.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jordan Addison (ankle) is playing in Week 17 against the Packers. Addison missed Wednesday’s practice but was back on the field for limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. He was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. With T.J. Hockenson done for the year and the Vikings circling back to rookie Jaren Hall under center, Minnesota needs all the help they can get at receiver. Getting Addison back is a big win for their fledgling playoff hopes. For his part, Addison will rank as a risky WR3 with Hall making his first start since Week 9.

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Minnesota’s last 9 games when playing at home against Green Bay

Minnesota is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Green Bay

Packers vs. Vikings Prediction:

Take the over, which is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams. The over is also 6-1 in the Packers’ last seven games overall and is 8-3 in their last 11 road games. The total is 5-2 in the Packers’ last seven conference games and has cashed in five out of Green Bay’s last seven divisional games. On the other side, the over is 11-2 in the Vikings’ last 13 games played in the month of December and cashed in five out of Minnesota’s last seven games played in Week 17.

Packers vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: OVER 43.5