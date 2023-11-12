    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Packers vs. Steelers NFL Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Packers vs. Steelers

    The Steelers will look to improve to 6-3 on the season when they host the Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will Pittsburgh cover as a 3-point home favorite? Check out odds, betting trends and our Packers vs. Steelers prediction ahead of today’s matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    251 Green Bay Packers (+3) at 252 Pittsburgh Steelers (-3); o/u 38.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 11, 2023

    Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: CBS

    Packers vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

    Aaron Jones (hamstring) was limited in Thursday’s practice. Just as he was on Wednesday, Jones was limited again on Thursday. This could quickly become the norm for Jones, who has been battling through a hamstring injury since Week 1 and had his workload limited in Weeks 7 and 8 before logging 26 opportunities in Week 9. As long as he’s healthy and active, we’d expect Jones to handle the lion’s share of the touches for the Packers going forward. He’ll be a volume-based RB2 in Week 10 against the Steelers.

    Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

    The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reports Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is not expected to play in Week 10 against the Packers. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team would see if Fitzpatrick can practice late in the week. All indications point to an extended absence for Fitzpatrick, who suffered what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury in Week 8’s loss to the Jaguars. His absence would make Jordan Love’s Week 10 matchup slightly less daunting.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games

    Green Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Green Bay

    Packers vs. Steelers Prediction:

    Take Pittsburgh. I don’t trust the Steelers offense to turn this one into a laugher but do you know who I trust even less? Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense. They made a win over a Matthew Stafford-less Rams team look like a total struggle last Sunday. The Steelers are going to eat Love alive.

    Packers vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: PITTSBURGH STEELERS -3

