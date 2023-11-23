Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day NFL Betting Odds & Prediction

NFC North rivals clash on Thanksgiving Day when the Lions host the Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET. With Detroit listed as 7.5-point home favorites and the total sits at 46.5, what’s the smart bet for this Packers vs. Lions divisional showdown on Turkey Day?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

105 Green Bay Packers (+7.5) at 106 Detroit Lions (-7.5); o/u 46.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Packers vs. Lions Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Aaron Jones (knee) will not play in Week 12 against the Lions. Jones did not practice at tall this week because of the knee issue he suffered in Week 11. AJ Dillon is also listed as questionable, though he is expected to play through his groin injury. Patrick Taylor and James Robinson will serve as his backups for Week 12. Dillon has struggled as the Packers’ starter whenever called upon this year and is now less than fully healthy. He will rank as an RB3 versus the Lions.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Jared Goff completed 23-of-35 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in the Lions’ 31-26, Week 11 win over the Bears. Goff collapsed for three quarters of this game. He had one touchdown and three interceptions entering the final frame and the Bears appeared to be on their way to an easy win.

After a three-and-out to open the fourth quarter, Goff collected himself and proceeded to pick apart Chicago’s defense for the remainder of the game. The Lions picked up 147 yards and 15 points on two drives that spanned 17 plays. Goff completed 12-of-14 passes on the pair of drives. Though the Lions played three quarters of football that were worse than forgettable, there’s a reason both teams play until the final whistle. Coming off the hot finish, Goff will sit on the QB1/2 border for his Week 13 matchup with the Packers.

Packers vs. Lions Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games

Green Bay is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Detroit

Detroit is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Green Bay

Detroit is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

Packers vs. Lions Prediction:

Take Detroit. The Bears had a 98.2% win probability against the Lions last Sunday at Ford Field and Detroit still found a way to overcome a 26-14 deficit with 4:15 remaining (and nearly covered as well). Jared Goff won’t play that poorly two games in a row and while the Packers are coming off a come-from-behind victory themselves, they won’t be able to run the ball today in Detroit. That should lead to some mistakes by Jordan Love and open the door for a Lions’ romp.

Packers vs. Lions NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -7.5