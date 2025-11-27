Packers vs Lions Odds (Thanksgiving): Picks & Predictions

Last Updated on November 27, 2025 9:35 am by admin

DETROIT, MI — Thanksgiving Day football kicks off at Ford Field as the Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. Packers vs Lions odds have Detroit as a 3-point home favorite with a total of 48, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. With a number only moving a half point and a stable total, this Week 13 opener gives recreational bettors a clean, numbers-driven way to frame the holiday slate so you can kick back and relax with family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving!

How to Watch – Packers vs Lions (Thanksgiving)

📅 Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM ET

📺 TV: FOX

🏟 Venue: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

Packers vs Lions — Week 13 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Green Bay Packers +3 48 +135 Detroit Lions -3 48 -160 Opening line: Packers +2.5 / Lions -2.5, total 48. Current line: Lions -3, total 48.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The move from Lions -2.5 to -3 shows early respect for Detroit while stopping on a key number, which is typical for a modest home favorite in a divisional game. The total holding at 48 indicates expectations for steady scoring from both offenses without projecting a true shootout. For beginners, this combination usually signals a competitive game script with several scoring swings rather than a one-sided blowout.

From a betting standpoint, the choice is whether Detroit’s home-field edge and offensive efficiency justify laying a full field goal or if Green Bay can convert enough drives to stay inside the number. If you believe the Lions will control the line of scrimmage and finish more red-zone trips with touchdowns than the Packers, -3 is a logical baseline position. If you expect a back-and-forth contest decided late, the points with Green Bay become more appealing.

Public Betting Tickets

Packers vs Lions — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Green Bay Packers ~43% +2.5 → +3 Detroit Lions ~57% -2.5 → -3

The early ticket split leans toward Detroit but not at an extreme level, which is common when a popular favorite moves from -2.5 to -3. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our NFL public betting guide before making any final decisions.

Packers vs Lions Pick & Prediction

Pick: Lions -3

Lean: Under 48

The market supports Detroit as a short home favorite, and -3 reflects that consensus after the move off -2.5. If the Lions can translate their yardage into touchdowns and avoid early mistakes, they are well-positioned to win by more than a field goal. With a total that has not budged, the lean to the under assumes at least one extended stretch of stalled drives or field goals that keeps scoring slightly below expectations in a holiday game where both defenses can settle in after the scripted opening series.

