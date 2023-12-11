Close Menu
    Packers vs. Giants NFL Over/Under Betting Odds & Prediction

    Packers vs. Giants

    With the number sitting at just 37, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Packers vs. Giants matchup when it comes to the total? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    131 Green Bay Packers (-6) at 132 New York Giants (+6); o/u 37

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

    MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

    TV: AFC/ESPN+

    Packers vs. Giants Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

    Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 14 against the Giants. Jones has missed the previous two games with a knee injury, making it five total missed games for the veteran running back this season with various ailments. AJ Dillon has taken over primary duties in his absence but continues to struggle through poor efficiency. Now that the team has played their way into playoff contention, Jones’ status becomes a bit more pressing. Either way, expect more word on Jones when the team announces their Week 14 inactives 90-minutes prior to Monday Night Football.

    New York Giants DFS Spin

    Tyrod Taylor (ribs) was listed as a full participant on Thursday’s injury report. It’s nice to see Taylor getting back in the mix, but even if the team does activate him for Week 14, head coach Brian Daboll has already come out and said it will be Tommy DeVito drawing the start against the Packers. Taylor could eventually find his way back into the starting role, but with DeVito as the backup who is more likely to return in 2024, it would make sense for the Giants to start him as long as they can continue to do so.

    Packers vs. Giants Prediction:

    Take the under, which has cashed in 10 of the Giants’ last 12 games when playing as an underdog. The under is also 10-3 in the Giants’ last 13 games overall, which includes cashing in eight of their last 10 contests. Finally, the under is 20-6 in the Giants’ last 26 games at MetLife Stadium, cashing in five out of their last six home games.

    Packers vs. Giants NFL Prediction: UNDER 37

