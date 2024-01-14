Close Menu
    Packers vs. Cowboys NFL Wild Card Player Prop Predictions

    Packers at Cowboys

    Which players will go off or struggle in Sunday afternoon’s Packers vs. Cowboys playoff matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET? Here are a few player prop predictions to consider for today’s NFL Wild Card matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    147 Green Bay Packers (+7) at 148 Dallas Cowboys (-7); o/u 50.5

    4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

    AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX

    TV: FOX

    Packers vs. Cowboys: Bettors Slightly Favoring Dallas

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Player Prop Predictions: Take Lamb’s Over…for Everything

    CeeDee Lamb has been one of the most consistent and dominant receivers in the NFL. Green Bay could use top corner Jaire Alexander to shadow Lamb, but chances are they’ll utilize a zone-heavy scheme to contain Dallas’ passing attack. That could spell trouble for the Packers and profits for bettors that roll the dice on Lamb’s props.

    Last year against this Green Bay defense, Lamb recorded 11 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. I know his props are inflated, but he’s one of the best options to go off today.

    CeeDee Lamb over 100.5 Receiving Yards & Over 7.5 Receptions

    Player Prop Predictions: Cooks Anytime Touchdown

    While Lamb dominates the targets in Dallas’ passing attack, he could also face plenty of Alexander. That could leave more advantageous opportunities for Brandin Cooks, especially in the red zone. He has five red zone touchdowns on just eight red zone targets since Week 8 and has scored twice form outside the red zone since that point. He has been a touchdown maker this season.

    Brandin Cooks Anytime Touchdown +220

    Player Prop Predictions: Reed Over Receiving Yards

    Jayden Reed is coming off a four-catching, 112-yard outing against the Bears in Week 18. While that was the only time Reed went over 100 receiving yards in a single game, it wasn’t the lone time he’s racked up at least 48 yards. He’s gone over that mark in three straight games and in nine out of his 18 games. Reed has at least 52 yards or 10 targets in his past four games and even if Christian Watson returns today, the rookie will still have opportunities to produce.

    Jayden Reed Over 47.5 Receiving Yards

