Packers vs. Cowboys NFL Wild Card Betting Odds & Prediction

The Packers vs. Cowboys line was sitting at 7.5 for most of the week but has been bet down to 7 within the last 24-48 hours. Will Dallas cover that number as a home favorite on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET? Or is Green Bay the better bet as an underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

147 Green Bay Packers (+7) at 148 Dallas Cowboys (-7); o/u 50.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Packers vs. Cowboys: Public Bettors Split on Spread

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Watson Questionable for Packers

Christian Watson, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s wild-card game in Dallas, will test his injured right hamstring out in pregame warmups before a determination is made if he’ll play in the postseason opener, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Packers reportedly have some optimism that Watson will be able to play for the first time since the Dec. 3 win over the Chiefs, but he’ll need to make it though the workout no worse for the wear in order to make himself available Sunday. With that in mind, Watson appears to be shaping up a game-time decision, with official word on his status likely to arrive when Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game’s 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Watson is cleared to play, he could be subject to a limited snap count after missing Green Bay’s last five games.

Smith will Suit up for Cowboys

Tyler Smith (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game versus the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, Smith was able to manage a full practice Friday and avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend. He will start at left guard against a suspect Green Bay run defense.

Packers vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Dallas

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games when playing at home against Green Bay

Packers vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Take Green Bay. The Packers are a perfect 5-0 at AT&T Stadium all-time, including the playoffs. They’re also 6-2 in their final eight games, ranking top 3 in points per drive and yards per play over that span. On that note, Jordan Love is a NFL-best 75.1 Total QBR since Week 11, as he’s tossed 18 touchdowns and one interception in that span.

Aaron Jones has been a beast since returning to action as well. The Texan has six touchdowns and 157.3 scrimmage yards per game in three career meetings versus the Cowboys. He also finished the season with three straight 100-yard rushing games, becoming the first Packer to do so since Ahman Green in 2006.

This will be Love’s playoff debut but he’s playing with as much confidence as anyone right now. Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry and his play-calling is a massive concern, but the Packers have the pieces defensively to keep the Cowboys somewhat contained. Either way, I see this game being tight throughout.

Packers vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS +7