Packers vs. Broncos NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Packers are laying 1.5 as a road favorite on Sunday in Denver, where they’ll visit the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET. Will Green Bay cover the number or is there a better bet on the board? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for Packers vs. Broncos.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

469 Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at 470 Denver Broncos (+1.5); o/u 45

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Packers vs. Broncos Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Week 7 against the Broncos. Jones injured his hamstring in the team’s Week 1 game following a long reception and is still experiencing discomfort six weeks later, not exactly the best sign for a running back of his age. He attempted to return to action in Week 4, only to play sparingly and then head back to the inactives list in Week 5. It sure sounds like the veteran back suffered a setback at some point in that timeframe, which would explain his questionable status coming out of the bye week. More will be known of Jones’ status when the team announces their inactives 90-minutes prior to Sunday’s afternoon kickoff.

Denver Broncos DFS Spin

AtoZSports’ Destin Adams reports the Colts have had trade talks for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy, who was benched in Week 6, is expected to be traded prior to the deadline. In addition to the Colts, at least one NFC team has checked in on Jeudy. The Broncos (1-5) are in the midst of a fire sale, trading/releasing DEs Randy Gregory and Frank Clark the last two weeks. Trading Jeudy would help open up snaps for rookie Marvin Mims.

Packers vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Denver

Green Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Denver’s last 6 games at home

The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of Denver’s last 11 games

Packers vs. Broncos Prediction:

What a toilet bowl this matchup is, eh? This pick comes down to who you trust the least. Denver has the worst defense in football and while Russell Wilson’s counting numbers are fine, he’s costing the Broncos games with mind-numbing turnovers. On the other side, Jordan Love looked very good at the start of the season, then he looked fine, and now he looks incapable. Getting Jones back would help Love immensely (Aaron Rodgers did have Jones to lean on last season, let’s not forget), but who knows when the Pack will get the all-purpose tailback back from injury.

Did I mention the Broncos have the worst defense in the NFL this season? Yeah, I trust them less than I do the Packers. Give me Green Bay.

Packers vs. Broncos NFL Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS -1.5