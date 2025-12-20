Packers vs. Bears NFL Week 16 Picks: Will Green Bay sweep series?

Will the Packers sweep the season series with the Bears when the NFC North rivals clash at 8:20 p.m. ET in Chicago? Or will the home team even things with a win and a cover in this Packers vs. Bears clash?

Packers vs. Bears Game Day Information

📅 Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, 🕗 Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

📍 Location: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

📺 TV: FOX (primetime NFC North rivalry)

Packers at Bears — Week 16 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Green Bay Packers +1.5 Over 46.5 +110 Chicago Bears -1.5 Under 46.5 -121 Opening line: Packers -2.5/Bears +2.5

🏈 Team Overviews

Green Bay Packers (9–4–1)

The Packers have been solid contenders all season and won the first meeting between these rivals 28–21 in Week 14. But Green Bay’s campaign faces turbulence entering Week 16 due to a major injury to Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons (season-ending ACL) and other depth concerns, especially in the pass rush and offensive line.

Offensive Identity:

QB Jordan Love has been efficient in primetime, showing a strong 25:7 TD-to-INT ratio over his career in night games.

Christian Watson is poised to play after returning to practice, giving Love a deep-field weapon.

Packers’ offense thrives on chunk plays and explosive passing, ranking in the top tier for big throws.

Defense & Challenges:

With Parsons out, Green Bay’s front loses its elite edge presence; they’ll need contributions from Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Kingsley Enagbare to generate pressure.

Linebackers Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper must help anchor run defense against Chicago’s heavy ground attack.

Chicago Bears (10–4)

Chicago’s breakout 2025 season has been built on a balanced offense and a stout rushing attack, currently among the league’s best. Rookie QB Caleb Williams has been efficient this season (≈21 TDs, 6 INTs) and leads an offense capable of big plays, though injuries loom large.

Offensive Keys:

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai power Chicago’s run game — one of the strongest in the NFL this year.

DJ Moore remains the most consistent receiving threat with top-tier production.

Bears rank near the top in takeaways, making impact defense a strength.

Injury Notes:

Chicago will be without its top two wideouts — Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III — due to injuries, significantly thinning the passing attack.

Public Betting Tickets

Packers at Bears — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Green Bay Packers 45% -2.5 → +1.5 Chicago Bears 55% +2.5 → -1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

🔑 Matchups & Game Themes

🏈 1. NFC North Stakes & Rivalry Intensity

This one is for the division lead and likely influences playoff seeding. Chicago has climbed into first place after a strong December run, and Green Bay’s win in the Week 14 meeting sets the backdrop for a heated rematch.

🧠 2. Ground Games Take Center Stage

Chicago’s rushing attack — one of the league’s most effective — will look to exploit a Packers defense adjusting without its premier pass rusher. Backup defensive front play and linebacker performance will be crucial for Green Bay.

📊 3. Turnovers & Momentum Swings

Chicago’s elite takeaways could define field position and tilt a close divisional matchup. The Bears’ opportunistic defense makes the turnover battle especially impactful.

Packers vs. Bears Picks & Predictions

This NFC North battle feels like a classic, hard-fought divisional slog. Chicago’s strong run game and defensive takeaway ability give them an edge, especially with Green Bay adjusting after Parsons’ injury. However, Green Bay’s historic success in Chicago, Jordan Love’s efficiency, and Watson’s big-play potential keep this a close contest.

🏆 Prediction: Bears 27, Packers 24 (Take Chicago -1.5)

Expect a physical, tight game that comes down to a late possession — likely a short field goal or critical defensive stop — with Chicago edging out the division rival.

