Packers vs. 49ers NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds & Prediction

The line for Saturday night’s Packers vs. 49ers matchup opened at 9.5 and that’s where it sits at some books, while others list San Francisco as a 10-point favorite. Is the number too high to lay with the Niners?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

303 Green Bay Packers (+9.5) at 304 San Francisco 49ers; o/u 50.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Packers vs. 49ers: Bettors Backing Underdog Pack

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Greelaw Doesn’t Practice

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Greenlaw sat out of the 49ers’ Week 18 loss against the Rams with the one seed locked up. However, after two weeks of rest, Greenlaw remains out with an Achilles issues. He joined Clelin Ferrell (knee) and Logan Ryan (groin) as defenders that sat out of practice on Tuesday. All three players will have the chance to practice later in the week in order to return for Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the Packers.

Alexander Listed as Questionable

Packers listed Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle) as questionable for Saturday’s Divisional round matchup against the 49ers. Alexander has dealt with nagging injuries in recent weeks, but that didn’t stop him from suiting up in last weekend’s game against the Cowboys. Alexander totaled seven tackles and an interception in that game, and should be good to go against the 49ers barring any setbacks.

Packers vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Over is 10-4 in 49ers last 14 home games

Under is 9-4 in 49ers last 13 games as an underdog

Over is 6-0 in Packers last 6 road games

Over is 8-1 in Packers last 9 playoff games

Packers vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take San Francisco. The 49ers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four playoff home games, are 6-0 against the number in their last six Divisional playoff games and are 24-8 at the betting window in their last 32 games versus conference opponents. On the other side, the Packers are just 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games as a road favorite, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games on Saturday and are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game.

Packers vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -9.5