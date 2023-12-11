Packers at Giants NFL Week 14 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Laying a touchdown on the road, will the Packers cover as a 6-point favorite against the Giants? Kickoff for this Packers at Giants matchup is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

131 Green Bay Packers (-6) at 132 New York Giants (+6); o/u 37

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: AFC/ESPN+

Packers at Giants Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for Week 14 against the Giants. Here we go again with Watson. Watson missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury and was finally starting to come into his own for the Packers this year.

It is unclear how long his most recent soft tissue injury will keep him out of the lineup, which is particularly concerning for the organization now that they have played themselves into playoff contention during the second half of the season. The result of the team’s Week 14 game against the Giants is likely to play a role in how cautious they can be with their second-year wide receiver.

New York Giants DFS Spin

Giants HC Brian Daboll said Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) will be questionable for Week 14 against the Packers.

Lawrence has practiced in a limited capacity in each of the Giants’ first two practices and will presumably be limited again on Saturday. Daboll is reportedly “hopeful” that his veteran defensive tackle will be able to go, which is a good sign heading into the weekend. Lawerence has totaled 41 tackles and four sacks in 11 games for the Giants this season and is one of the few bright spots for a team stuck in a down year.

Packers at Giants Betting Trends

Green Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Green Bay is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Giants’ last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Giants’ last 10 games

Packers at Giants Prediction:

Take the Giants. Tommy DeVito has played better than expected, tossing seven touchdowns to just three interceptions. For reference, all other Giants passers have four touchdowns and six interceptions combined. I know the Packers are riding high, but this is a good sell high spot on Green Bay, which is banged up and laying a full touchdown on the road in a prime time spot.

Packers at Giants NFL Prediction: NEW YORK GIANTS +6