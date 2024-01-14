Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Packers at Cowboys NFL Wild Card Over/Under Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Packers at Cowboys

    Is the 50.5-point total in Sunday’s Packers at Cowboys matchup too high? Or will these two teams combine for enough points in today’s NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET to cash the over?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    147 Green Bay Packers (+7) at 148 Dallas Cowboys (-7); o/u 50.5

    4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

    TV: FOX

    Packers at Cowboys: Bettors Backing Dallas Slightly

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Gilmore to Suit Up for Cowboys

    Stephen Gilmore (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game versus the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Gilmore will suit up for Dallas in the wild-card round. He figures to see a healthy dose of Christian Watson (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs on the boundaries come Sunday.

    Jones Cleared to Face Cowboys

    Aaron Jones (knee/finger) doesn’t have an injury designation for Sunday’s wild-card game in Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The Packers have managed Jones’ practice reps since he returned to action Week 15 following three games off due to a sprained MCL. The regimen has worked out well for him over the last three contests, in particular, when he went for at least 110 yards on 20-plus carries each time. With AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) doubtful to suit up Sunday after sitting out every practice this week, Jones should have all the backfield work he can handle against the Cowboys.

    Green Bay are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against Dallas

    Dallas are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Green Bay

    Dallas are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games at home.

    Packers at Cowboys Prediction:

    Take the over. The Cowboys have been difficult to stop at home this season. In the eight games they played at AT&T Stadium this season, only once did they score fewer than 30 points, which came in their final home game of the season (20-19 victory over the Lions). In five of those eight games, they scored at least 35 points. Dallas scored 40 or more points four times at home this season. Simply put, Dak Prescott and Co. have torched opponents in Dallas this season.

    On the other side, Jordan Love is one of the hotter quarterbacks in the league entering the playoffs. He continues to spread the wealth among his many options at wide receiver and tight end, plus Jones is healthy again. The Cowboys have injuries in their secondary and while their pass rush is formidable, they can be had in their defensive backfield. This game has shootout written all over it.

    Packers at Cowboys NFL Prediction: OVER 50.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com