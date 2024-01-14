Packers at Cowboys NFL Wild Card Over/Under Prediction

Is the 50.5-point total in Sunday’s Packers at Cowboys matchup too high? Or will these two teams combine for enough points in today’s NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET to cash the over?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

147 Green Bay Packers (+7) at 148 Dallas Cowboys (-7); o/u 50.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Packers at Cowboys: Bettors Backing Dallas Slightly

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gilmore to Suit Up for Cowboys

Stephen Gilmore (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game versus the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Gilmore will suit up for Dallas in the wild-card round. He figures to see a healthy dose of Christian Watson (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs on the boundaries come Sunday.

Jones Cleared to Face Cowboys

Aaron Jones (knee/finger) doesn’t have an injury designation for Sunday’s wild-card game in Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The Packers have managed Jones’ practice reps since he returned to action Week 15 following three games off due to a sprained MCL. The regimen has worked out well for him over the last three contests, in particular, when he went for at least 110 yards on 20-plus carries each time. With AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) doubtful to suit up Sunday after sitting out every practice this week, Jones should have all the backfield work he can handle against the Cowboys.

Packers at Cowboys Trends: Dallas Struggles ATS vs. Green Bay

Green Bay are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against Dallas

Dallas are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Green Bay

Dallas are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games at home.

Packers at Cowboys Prediction:

Take the over. The Cowboys have been difficult to stop at home this season. In the eight games they played at AT&T Stadium this season, only once did they score fewer than 30 points, which came in their final home game of the season (20-19 victory over the Lions). In five of those eight games, they scored at least 35 points. Dallas scored 40 or more points four times at home this season. Simply put, Dak Prescott and Co. have torched opponents in Dallas this season.

On the other side, Jordan Love is one of the hotter quarterbacks in the league entering the playoffs. He continues to spread the wealth among his many options at wide receiver and tight end, plus Jones is healthy again. The Cowboys have injuries in their secondary and while their pass rush is formidable, they can be had in their defensive backfield. This game has shootout written all over it.

Packers at Cowboys NFL Prediction: OVER 50.5