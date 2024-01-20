Close Menu
    Packers at 49ers NFL Divisional Playoffs Over/Under Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Packers vs. 49ers

    The Packers vs. 49ers matchup has the highest total of the NFL Divisional round at 8:15 p.m. ET. Is the 50.5-point number sitting too high? Or will tonight’s matchup turn into a shootout?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    303 Green Bay Packers (+9.5) at 304 San Francisco 49ers (-9.5); o/u 50.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

    Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

    TV: FOX

    Packers vs. 49ers: Bettors Throwing Money Behind Underdog

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Packers Remove Watson from Injury Report

    Packers removed Christian Watson (hamstring) from the injury report for Saturday’s Divisional round game against the 49ers. Watson was listed as limited in practice all week and continues to get healthy at the right time. He played in last week’s Wild Card game against the Cowboys but managed only one catch for nine yards on a single target. His removal from the injury report suggests he could see more than the 12 snaps he saw last weekend, but we’d still encourage those building DFS lineups to approach him with caution. In addition to Watson, the Packers also removed Jayden Reed (chest) from the injury report.

    CMC Fully Healed Ahead of Divisional Round Matchup

    The Athletic’s David Lombardi reports Christian McCaffrey (calf) is fully healed ahead of the 49ers’ divisional round game against the Packers. McCaffrey suffered his injury in a Week 17 win over the Commanders. The team rested him in Week 18 as they had little to play for while Elijah Mitchell took over the reins. This is a big boost for the 49ers’ offense that runs through McCaffrey. Look for him to be his usual self against an opportunistic Packers’ team heading into the bay.

    49ers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Packers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 playoff road games.

    49ers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 playoff home games

    Packers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Divisional Playoffs games

    Packers vs. 49ers Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the 49ers’ last seven games overall, is 10-4 in their last 14 home games and is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games after allowing less than 150 yards passing in their previous contest. On the other side, the over is 4-0 in the Packers’ last four playoff games, is 6-0 in their last six road games and is 5-2 in their last seven games as a road underdog.

    Packers vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: OVER 50.5

