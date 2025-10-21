NFL Week 8 Odds & Early Lines – Opening Numbers and Moves

You’ll find the official opening NFL Week 8 odds for each game, including spreads, moneylines, and totals, plus notes on the first expected moves across the market.
We’ll update this page throughout Week 8, so check back often for the latest numbers.
NFL Week 8 odds — opening lines, spreads, and totals
All odds below are opening numbers from major sportsbooks. These markets can move quickly once limits rise. Therefore, confirm your live board before wagering.
Thursday, Oct 23 (TNF)
- Vikings at Chargers (MIN @ LAC): Spread MIN +3 (−105) / LAC −3 (−115) · Moneyline MIN +150 / LAC −175 · Total O/U 44.5 (−110 each).
Sunday, Oct 26 (1 PM ET)
- Bills at Panthers (BUF @ CAR): BUF −7.5 (−105) / CAR +7.5 (−115) · ML BUF −415 / CAR +310 · Total 46.0 (−110).
- Bears at Ravens (CHI @ BAL): CHI +6.5 (−105) / BAL −6.5 (−115) · ML CHI +250 / BAL −300 · Total 50.0 (O −105 / U −115).
- Browns at Patriots (CLE @ NE): CLE +7 (−110) / NE −7 (−110) · ML CLE +290 / NE −380 · Total 40.5 (−110).
- Dolphins at Falcons (MIA @ ATL): MIA +7 (−105) / ATL −7 (−115) · ML MIA +295 / ATL −390 · Total 45.0 (O −105 / U −115).
- Giants at Eagles (NYG @ PHI): NYG +7 (−110) / PHI −7 (−110) · ML NYG +295 / PHI −390 · Total 44.0 (−110).
- Jets at Bengals (NYJ @ CIN): NYJ +7 (−110) / CIN −7 (−110) · ML NYJ +270 / CIN −340 · Total 44.0 (−110).
- 49ers at Texans (SF @ HOU): Line not yet posted; monitor for release later in the week.
Sunday late window
- Buccaneers at Saints (TB @ NO) — 4:05 PM ET: TB −4.5 (−110) / NO +4.5 (−110) · ML TB −225 / NO +185 · Total 46.5 (−110).
- Cowboys at Broncos (DAL @ DEN) — 4:25 PM ET: DAL +3.5 (−120) / DEN −3.5 (EVEN) · ML DAL +150 / DEN −175 · Total 50.0 (−110).
- Titans at Colts (TEN @ IND) — 4:25 PM ET: TEN +14 (−110) / IND −14 (−110) · ML TEN +700 / IND −1200 · Total 47.0 (O −110 / U −105).
Sunday Night Football Odds
- Packers at Steelers (GB @ PIT) — 8:20 PM ET: GB −3 (−115) / PIT +3 (−105) · ML GB −175 / PIT +150 · Total 44.5 (−110).
Monday Night Football Odds
- Commanders at Chiefs (WSH @ KC) — 8:15 PM ET: WSH +10 (−115) / KC −10 (−105) · ML WSH +425 / KC −600 · Total 48.0 (−110).
Early NFL Week 8 line movement and market notes
- Key-number pressure (3 & 7): Several spreads opened on pivotal numbers. If you prefer a favorite, act early before the price rises. Conversely, dog backers may wait for the hook.
- Totals corridors (44–47): These mid-range totals react to quarterback updates. As a result, midweek practice reports can move numbers by up to a point.
- Double-digit spreads: Titans–Colts and Commanders–Chiefs invite teaser or correlated parlay ideas. However, big favorites often draw early public money before buyback.
- Road-favorite tax: Buffalo and Philadelphia opened heavy. In contrast, early-week dogs may gain value if the market inflates further.
How to bet opening Week 8 odds effectively
- Chase value, not movement: Early bettors win long-term by targeting mispriced openers. Moreover, rising limits can reveal where true positions exist.
- Track closing-line value: CLV helps measure edge. Review our CLV guide for practical examples.
- Shop for best numbers: Comparing books can yield a full-point difference around keys. For details, read how to shop betting lines.
- Read the market, not the crowd: Public data can mislead; our public betting overview explains how to separate signal from noise.
- Stay disciplined: Finally, steady unit sizing remains crucial. See our bankroll management tips for structure.
