NFL Week 7 Props & Player News Watchlist

Last Updated on October 17, 2025 10:50 am by Anthony Rome
NFL Week 7 Props – What are the best bets?
1) Jayden Daniels — Over 227.5 Passing Yards
Why it’s valuable: Washington’s offensive game plan versus Dallas often needs chunk passing to overcome the Cowboys’ defensive strengths. Matchup lines and market commentary this week point to Daniels being priced in a convenient spot for an over — he’s been asked to push the ball vertically and the Cowboys’ secondary has had recent coverage lapses in the slot and over the top. Simply put, Dallas owns one of the worst defenses in the league in a handful of metrics.
Stake: standard unit.
Check before bet: practice reports and target share (insure no late WR scratch).
2) Patrick Mahomes — Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns
Why it’s valuable: Mahomes at Arrowhead against a team that has trouble getting consistent secondary push is a classic spot for multi-TD games. Even if you can’t find an ideal yards line, the “2+ passing TD” market is generally underpriced in neutral-juice books on explosive matchups — take the passing-TD line if the market offers reasonable odds.
Stake: standard unit on TD props; upgrade to core if line is soft.
Check before bet: Chiefs’ injury report (skill players) and whether the opponent is expected to trail (which increases pass attempts).
3) Travis Hunter (Jaguars) — Over 40.5 Receiving Yards
Why it’s valuable: Some week-to-week models flagged Hunter as an exploitable asset in coverage-heavy matchups — he’s a matchup piece that can flip from low usage to high impact if game script forces reps his way. If the books are conservative on his usage line, this is a potential value play as a small speculative unit.
Stake: small speculative unit.
Check before bet: exact snap count forecasts and whether he’s getting specialized matchups this week.
4) Amon-Ra St. Brown — Over 6.5 Receptions
Why it’s valuable: St. Brown’s usage and target-share make him a reliable candidate for target/yardage overs in games where his team expects to throw. When the opponent’s slot coverage has been porous, his target count elevates and short to intermediate volume typically clears low-to-mid receiving lines. This is a low-variance prop that frequently cashes when the market underestimates his target floor.
Stake: core unit (if line is reasonable).
Check before bet: injury tags to his QB/OL and any matchup-specific shift.
