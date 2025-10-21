NFL Week 7 Betting Recap: Who Covered & Who Didn’t

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 12:05 pm by Michael Cash

NFL Week 7 Betting Recap — what moved and why Favorites had the edge ATS overall: Books reported a strong Sunday for bettors as favorites won most games and covered in the majority of spots, a notable shift from earlier dog-heavy weeks.

Books reported a strong Sunday for bettors as favorites won most games and covered in the majority of spots, a notable shift from earlier dog-heavy weeks. Notable finals that shaped betting narratives: Rams 35, Jaguars 7 (London): Los Angeles dominated wire-to-wire overseas, a result that moved early Week 8 perceptions around the Jags’ offense. Steelers 31, Bengals 33 (TNF): A high-variance finish in the AFC North set up totals debates for Week 8 with both teams showing explosive/playmaking swings. Seahawks 27, Texans 19 (MNF): Seattle’s defense carried despite turnover issues; the late-game state helped Under/derivative backers. Chiefs handled the Raiders: Kansas City’s offense clicked with Rashee Rice active, reinforcing market confidence heading into Week 8.

Who Covered & Who Didn't (Closing Lines) Covered:

Rams (-3) beat Jaguars 35–7 · Chiefs (-13.5) shut out Raiders 31–0 · Eagles (-2.5) over Vikings 28–22 · Browns (-2.5) over Dolphins 31–6 · Lions (-6) over Buccaneers 24–9 · Seahawks (-3) over Texans 27–19 · 49ers (+1) beat Falcons 20–10 · Colts (+2.5) upset Chargers 38–24 · Panthers (-1) edged Jets 13–6. Did Not Cover: Steelers (-5.5) lost 31–33 to Bengals · Packers (-7) squeaked past Cardinals 27–23 · Broncos (-8.5) edged Giants 33–32.

Steelers (-5.5) lost 31–33 to Bengals · Packers (-7) squeaked past Cardinals 27–23 · Broncos (-8.5) edged Giants 33–32. Pushes: None recorded this week. Key numbers still ruled: Spreads hovering on 3 and 7 rewarded early shoppers. See our primer on closing line value (CLV) for why beating the close compounds edge.

NFL Week 7 Betting Recap — injury fallout & market effects Top-end defenders in the headlines: Maxx Crosby’s in-game exit spooked live totals/props but early reports suggested the issue wasn’t long-term; monitor status for Week 8.

Maxx Crosby’s in-game exit spooked live totals/props but early reports suggested the issue wasn’t long-term; monitor status for Week 8. Quarterback clarity moved totals more than sides: Limited midweek practice reports nudged numbers 0.5–1.5 points before game day; totals reacted first, then spreads.

Limited midweek practice reports nudged numbers 0.5–1.5 points before game day; totals reacted first, then spreads. OL & secondary attrition: Late scratches produced correlated angles (sacks, INTs, shorter fields → totals). Timing is everything—confirm on Friday and again 90 minutes pre-kick.

Public betting & market lessons from Week 7 Public chalk bounced back: High-ticket favorites largely got there; when the screen refused to move against the crowd, it signaled genuine support rather than liability management. Read our public betting guide before tailing the consensus.

High-ticket favorites largely got there; when the screen refused to move against the crowd, it signaled genuine support rather than liability management. Read our public betting guide before tailing the consensus. Totals volatility: Weather + QB status kept totals in motion into Sunday morning. When information is late, derivatives (1H, TT) can be cleaner than full-game sides.

Weather + QB status kept totals in motion into Sunday morning. When information is late, derivatives (1H, TT) can be cleaner than full-game sides. Don’t overreact to one week: Use Week 7 as a data point, not a religion. Bankroll discipline matters—see bankroll management.

Early Week 8 lines — matchups & numbers to watch Prime-time setups: SNF: Packers at Steelers; MNF: Commanders at Chiefs. Expect early totals tinkering (QB play, pass-rush health).

SNF: Packers at Steelers; MNF: Commanders at Chiefs. Expect early totals tinkering (QB play, pass-rush health). Key-number corridors: Several spreads opened around 3/7; if you like the favorite and juice is climbing, consider acting before a flip.

Several spreads opened around 3/7; if you like the favorite and juice is climbing, consider acting before a flip. Weather lanes: Two East-coast outdoor games carry early wind chatter—recheck totals Thursday morning.

Two East-coast outdoor games carry early wind chatter—recheck totals Thursday morning. Public momentum: Teams that covered big in Week 7 (Rams, Chiefs, Seahawks) may carry a “tax” into Sunday—shop widely before you bet. Sharpen your process with our guides on line shopping and CLV.



NFL Week 7 recap — trends & angles heading into Week 8 1H unders in QB-question spots: Market still discounts slow game scripts when status is murky midweek.

Market still discounts slow game scripts when status is murky midweek. Alt-lines & correlations: Pair strong pass-rush edges with INT/sack props and totals ladders for plus-money SGPs.

Pair strong pass-rush edges with INT/sack props and totals ladders for plus-money SGPs. Discipline after wins: Don’t chase after a favorites-heavy Sunday—stick to unit sizing from your bankroll plan.

