NFL Week 5 Odds & Preview — Line Moves & Betting Angles

Live Sunday AM look at every line on the board: opening vs current moves, quick betting angles, and our top market notes for the early, late, SNF and MNF windows.

The NFL Week 5 odds & preview have settled into their Sunday ranges: Minnesota is still laying a small number in London, Philly is a short home favorite, Detroit is a double-digit road chalk, and Buffalo hosts New England on SNF at a full one-score spread. If you’re building out your card, start with our sharper matchups—see Lions vs Bengals Odds – DET −10.5, Best Bet Under 49.5—then use the quick notes below to time your entries.

Sunday AM NFL Week 5 odds & preview (verified)

London — 9:30 a.m. ET

Vikings vs Browns (Tottenham) — Spread: Vikings −3.5 | ML: MIN −190 / CLE +160 | Total: 36.5. Note: QB change for CLE kept this under in a tight band all week; 37 draws resistance.

Early window — 1:00 p.m. ET

Texans at Ravens — HOU −1.5 | HOU −125 / BAL +105 | 40.5. Note: Move flipped sides; low total tied to QB/WR health for BAL.

— HOU −1.5 | HOU −125 / BAL +105 | 40.5. Note: Move flipped sides; low total tied to QB/WR health for BAL. Dolphins at Panthers — MIA −1.5 | MIA −120 / CAR +100 | 44.5. Note: Two-way action kept this under 3; total toggled 44–45.5.

— MIA −1.5 | MIA −120 / CAR +100 | 44.5. Note: Two-way action kept this under 3; total toggled 44–45.5. Raiders at Colts — IND −7 | IND −325 / LV +260 | 48. Note: Colts support at −6.5; 48 is a pivot for totals players.

— IND −7 | IND −325 / LV +260 | 48. Note: Colts support at −6.5; 48 is a pivot for totals players. Giants at Saints — NO −2 | NO −130 / NYG +110 | 42. Note: Role flip in the week; injuries nudged the Saints to small chalk.

— NO −2 | NO −130 / NYG +110 | 42. Note: Role flip in the week; injuries nudged the Saints to small chalk. Cowboys at Jets — DAL −2.5 | DAL −140 / NYJ +120 | 47.5. Note: Market sensitive to 3; expect quick buyback if it pops.

— DAL −2.5 | DAL −140 / NYJ +120 | 47.5. Note: Market sensitive to 3; expect quick buyback if it pops. Broncos at Eagles — PHI −4.5 | PHI −220 / DEN +185 | 43.5. Note: Range traded 3.5–5.5; 44 is the key O/U toggle.

Late window — 4:05 / 4:25 p.m. ET

Titans at Cardinals (4:05) — ARI −7.5 | ARI −350 / TEN +280 | 41.5. Note: Books leaning to protect 7; 41–41.5 a common total band.

— ARI −7.5 | ARI −350 / TEN +280 | 41.5. Note: Books leaning to protect 7; 41–41.5 a common total band. Buccaneers at Seahawks (4:05) — SEA −3.5 | SEA −190 / TB +160 | 44.5. Note: Bucs money shows at +3.5; Over interest at 44.

— SEA −3.5 | SEA −190 / TB +160 | 44.5. Note: Bucs money shows at +3.5; Over interest at 44. Lions at Bengals (4:25) — DET −10.5 | DET −600 / CIN +425 | 49.5. Note: Double-digit hold; 49.5 is a ceiling unless CIN QB news shifts.

— DET −10.5 | DET −600 / CIN +425 | 49.5. Note: Double-digit hold; 49.5 is a ceiling unless CIN QB news shifts. Commanders at Chargers (4:25) — LAC −3 | LAC −156 / WAS +132 | 48. Note: 3 is sticky; totals market flirting with 47.5/48.5.

Prime time

SNF — Patriots at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET) — BUF −8.5 | BUF −420 / NE +330 | 49.5. Note: One-way Bills support under 9; weather clean.

— BUF −8.5 | BUF −420 / NE +330 | 49.5. Note: One-way Bills support under 9; weather clean. MNF — Jets at Dolphins (7:15 p.m. ET) — MIA −2.5 | MIA −140 / NYJ +120 | 45. Note: 3 is the magnet; totals stable mid-40s.

— MIA −2.5 | MIA −140 / NYJ +120 | 45. Note: 3 is the magnet; totals stable mid-40s. MNF — Bengals at Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET) — DEN −7.5 | DEN −320 / CIN +260 | 44. Note: Early Denver support off lookahead; total flat.

Quick betting notes

Key numbers in play: Expect sharp resistance at −3 (DAL), −7 (ARI), and −10 (DET). Totals pivots: 44 (MIA-CAR, SEA-TB) and 49.5 (DET-CIN).

Expect sharp resistance at −3 (DAL), −7 (ARI), and −10 (DET). Totals pivots: 44 (MIA-CAR, SEA-TB) and 49.5 (DET-CIN). If chasing closers: Wait for public pushes on favorites near key numbers; buy back dogs at +3 / +7 when they appear.

