NFL Week 3 Public Betting & Money Report

byMichael Cash
September 21, 2025
Our NFL Week 3 public betting roundup compiles opening vs. current lines for every remaining matchup, flags lopsided public money, and highlights key market moves. Use this as a one-scroll companion to your game picks and live shopping, then cross-reference our NFL hub, public betting chart, and SuperContest expert picks before you lock anything in.

Lines below are summarized “opening vs. current” snapshots. Public notes reflect where tickets/money are leaning. Last checked: Sept. 21, 2025 — 11:15 a.m. ET.

Top Public Sides for Week 3

As of this morning, the most popular sides include: Seahawks, Patriots, Commanders, Chargers, Eagles, Ravens, Panthers, and Bengals. Check the live chart for real-time percentages and movement.

Sunday Early Window (1:00 p.m. ET)

Colts vs. Titans

Opening: PK / 43.5  |  Current: Colts −4.5 / 43.5

Public note: Tilted toward Indy after OL/defense reports; watch for buyback if +5 returns on TEN.

Falcons vs. Panthers

Opening: ATL −3.5 / 44.5  |  Current: ATL −5.5 / 44.5

Public note: Panthers appear in top-public mix as a dog; contrarian ATL fade only if −6.0/−6.5 inflates.

Raiders vs. Commanders

Opening: WAS −6.5 / 47.5  |  Current: WAS −2.5 / 43.5

Public note: Despite the drop, Commanders still attract casual tickets; sharper side popped earlier at +6/+5.

Packers vs. Browns

Opening: GB −6.5 (to −7) / 43.5  |  Current: GB −7.5 / 41.5

Public note: Slight favorite bias on Green Bay; total dip suggests defensive matchup shaping pace.

Bengals vs. Vikings

Opening: MIN −5.5 / 44.5  |  Current: MIN −2.5 / 41.5

Public note: Bengals among top-public sides; number crashed toward key field-goal zone.

Rams vs. Eagles

Opening: PHI −4.5 / 45.5  |  Current: PHI −3.5 / 44.5

Public note: Eagles trend public; resistance appears near −3.5/−3 bands.

Steelers vs. Patriots

Opening: PK / 44.5  |  Current: PIT −1.5 / 44.5

Public note: Surprisingly public Patriots interest at home; monitor LT/RB inactives 90 minutes pre-kick.

Jets vs. Buccaneers

Opening: TB −7.5 / 43.5  |  Current: TB −6.5 / 43.5

Public note: Majority still leans Bucs; QB news nudged spread down but total held near mid-40s.

Texans vs. Jaguars

Opening: JAX −1.5 / 43.5  |  Current: JAX −1.5 / 44.5

Public note: Balanced; WR/CB inactives could swing late money.

Sunday Late & Prime Time

Broncos vs. Chargers — 4:05 p.m. ET

Opening: LAC −3 / 46.5  |  Current: LAC −2.5 / 45.5

Public note: Chargers show up as a popular side; buyback tends to hit at −3.5 if it pops.

Saints vs. Seahawks — 4:05 p.m. ET

Opening: SEA −6.5 / 42.5  |  Current: SEA −7.5 / 41.5

Public note: Seahawks among top-public sides; wind/temps could squeeze total.

Cowboys vs. Bears — 4:25 p.m. ET

Opening: CHI −1.5 / 49.5  |  Current: DAL −1.5 / 49.5

Public note: Tight; OL health and WR usage drive late tickets.

Cardinals vs. 49ers — 4:25 p.m. ET

Opening: ARI −1.5 / 43.5  |  Current: SF −2.5 / 45.5

Public note: 49ers draw public support at short numbers; pass-rush vs. mobile QB is the hinge.

Chiefs vs. Giants — Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET)

Opening: KC −6.5 / 44.5  |  Current: KC −6 to −7 / 45.0

Public note: Chiefs typically the casual side; total interest ticking up into mid-40s.

Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET)

Lions vs. Ravens

Opening: BAL −6 / 51.5  |  Current: BAL −4.5 / 53.5

Public note: Ravens drawing broad support; total bet up on offensive upside. Track late defensive inactives.

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions from links on this page, at no cost to you. Our analysis remains independent.

