NFL Week 3 Best Bets & Expert Picks

Welcome to our NFL Week 3 best bets hub: one place for sides, totals, and props backed by market movement, public betting, and matchup edges. We list opening vs. current odds (with a “last checked” timestamp), outline buy/sell points, and finish with a modest parlay angle. For more game-by-game previews, visit our NFL hub and weekly SuperContest picks.

Best Bet #1 — Cowboys at Bears (Side)

Opening odds: Bears −1.5 · Total 50.5 · ML ~ CHI −115 / DAL −105

Current odds: Cowboys −1.5 · Total 49.5–50.5 · ML ~ DAL −125 / CHI +105

Lines shown for transparency; shop for the best number. Last checked: Sept. 20, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. ET.

Pick: Dallas −1.5 (buy to −1 / avoid −2.5). Why: QB/WR edge vs. banged-up secondary; third-down pass-pro advantage.

Best Bet #2 — Lions at Ravens (Total)

Opening odds: BAL −6 · 51.5

Current odds: BAL −4.5 · 53.5

Last checked: Sept. 20, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. ET.

Pick: Over 53.0 (prefer 53). Why: Explosive-play profiles on both sides; defensive absences raise ceiling.

Best Bet #3 — Cardinals at 49ers (Side)

Opening odds: SF −2.5 · 45.5

Current odds: SF −2.5 to −3.5 · 45–46

Last checked: Sept. 20, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. ET.

Pick: 49ers −2.5 (avoid −3.5). Why: YAC + pass rush vs. mobile QB containment packages.

Best Bet #4 — Chiefs at Giants (Total)

Opening odds: KC −6.5 to −7 · 45.5

Current odds: KC around −6 to −7 · 45–46

Last checked: Sept. 20, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. ET.

Pick: Under 46.0 (play 45–46). Why: Protection issues + pace; red-zone TD% regression risk.

Prop #1 — Longest Field Goal Over 47.5 (Lions–Ravens)

Opening: 47.5 (−110)

Current: 47.5 (range −115 to −105)

Last checked: Sept. 20, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. ET.

Why: Offenses cross midfield; drives stall vs. pressure; both kickers have range.

Prop #2 — Dallas WR Receiving Yards Over (Cowboys–Bears)

Opening: mid-60s (−110)

Current: mid-60s to 70s depending on book

Last checked: Sept. 20, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. ET.

Why: Target share + matchup vs. thin secondary.

Prop #3 — Chiefs TE Receptions Over (Chiefs–Giants)

Opening: 6.5 (range −115 to −105)

Current: similar band; books shade Over on some shops

Last checked: Sept. 20, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. ET.

Why: Chain-moving usage vs. zone shells; red-zone look share.

Parlay to Consider (modest stake)

49ers ML

Chiefs–Giants Under 47.5 (alt)

Cowboys −1 (alt)

Est. payout: +350 to +500 depending on shop.

