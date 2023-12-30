Close Menu
    NFL Lions at Cowboys Over/Under Betting Prediction

    Lions at Cowboys

    The total in Saturday night’s Lions at Cowboys matchup opened at 53 but is down to 52.5. Will these two teams put on a show offensively or is there more value in the under tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    103 Detroit Lions (+5.5) at 104 Dallas Cowboys (-5.5); o/u 52.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

    TV: ABC/ESPN Networks

    Lions at Cowboys Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Detroit Lions DFS Spin

    Jared Goff completed 30-of-40 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 30-24, Week 16 win over the Vikings.

    The Lions also punched in three touchdowns on the ground, so Goff’s modest fantasy outing was not emblematic of his real-life performance. He completed 75 percent of his passes without throwing an interception. Goff also took just one sack. The win clinched the NFC North title for Detroit. It was the team’s first division title since the conferences were re-aligned. Goff gets a potential shootout with the Cowboys to close out the fantasy season, putting him on the QB1 radar for Week 17.

    Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

    Dak Prescott completed 20-of-32 attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 22-20 Week 16 loss to the Dolphins, adding five rushes for 25 yards.

    The highlight of Dak’s day came on a well-thrown catch and run touchdown to CeeDee Lamb in the first half. He also connected with Brandin Cooks for a short score in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Dak now has multiple touchdown passes in seven of his past eight games, and should be locked into lineups next week against the Lions.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games on the road

    Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Detroit

    The Cowboys are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

    Lions at Cowboys Prediction:

    Take the over. The total has gone over in nine out of the Lions’ last 12 games overall, which includes a 6-1 mark over their last seven games. The over is also 4-1 in the Lions’ last five road games and is 6-2 in their last eight conference games. In their last 29 games against the NFC East, the over is 21-8 and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of December.

    The over is also 10-3 in the Lions’ last 13 games against the Cowboys. The last seven times these two teams have met in Dallas, the over is 5-2. With all the firepower on both sides of this matchup, the over is the best bet tonight at AT&T Stadium.

    Lions at Cowboys NFL Prediction: OVER 52.5

