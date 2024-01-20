NFL Divisional Playoffs Texans vs. Ravens Player Prop Predictions

The NFL playoffs continue on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET when the Ravens host the Texans in the Divisional round. Here are several Texans vs. Ravens player prop predictions to consider for this afternoon’s matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

301 Houston Texans (+9.5) at 302 Baltimore Ravens (-9.5); o/u 43.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Texans vs. Ravens: Public Bettors Love Underdog Houston

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texans vs. Ravens Player Prop Prediction: Jordan Receiving Yards

Brevin Jordan has racked up at least 14 receiving yards in six consecutive games. Over that span, he averaged 39.2 yards per contest, so he’s cleared this number easily. He also produced 14-plus receiving yards in five out of his last seven games after the Texans covered, averaging 27.1 yards per game in those situations.

Brevin Jordan Over 13.5 Receiving Yards

Player Prop Predictions: Stroud Passing Yards

C.J. Stroud has eclipsed 239 passing yards in six straight games against a team with a winning record and in seven out of his last eight games when the Texans are listed as an underdog. If you’re concerned about the matchup, understand that Stroud has thrown for 239-plus yards in four out of his last five games against a top-10 defense.

C.J. Stroud Over 238.5 Passing Yards

Player Prop Predictions: Jackson Completions

Lamar Jackson has had fewer than 20 completions in seven out of his last 10 games, averaging 18 completions per game. He’s completed under 20 passes in four out of last five games when facing an opponent with a winning record and has fallen under 20 completions in six out of his last seven games when his team is favored.

Lamar Jackson Under 19.5 Completions